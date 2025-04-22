Chery to debut ‘electrified’ car models in South Africa

Chinese car maker Chery is making a big entry into the hybrid vehicle market, with 19 new models expected in 2025, spearheaded by its newly unveiled “Super Hybrid” (CSH) brand.

And Chery has confirmed that some of the new vehicles are headed South Africa’s way, though details at this stage are scant.

The official launch of the CSH brand is scheduled for the Auto Shanghai 2025 event between 23 April and 2 May, where Chery will also present the first models featuring this technology, namely the Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH and Tiggo 9 CSH.

The next-generation CSH vehicles will have a new hybrid engine boasting a claimed thermal efficiency of 46.5%, paired with a hybrid transmission with a claimed efficiency of 93%. This combination, according to Chery, will result in low fuel consumption figures of just 2-3l/100km.

The Super Hybrid technology, adaptable for various driving conditions, including off-road, will be implemented across several vehicle platforms, encompassing off-road hybrids, extended-range electric vehicles, high-performance EVs and general hybrid applications.

Local line-up

“We believe Super Hybrid technology will become a key growth driver in markets like South Africa, especially as we expand our local line-up with electrified models later this year,” Jay Jay Botes, GM for Chery South Africa, said in a statement.

As it stands, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo Cross in South Africa are limited solely to petrol engine options. No other variants are currently available. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

