China’s Leapmotor is launching in South Africa

Chinese new-energy vehicle start-up Leapmotor is launching its first model in South Africa in partnership with shareholder Stellantis, the parent of brands such as Jeep, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot and Citroen, later this year.

The model, the Leapmotor C10 REEV, utilises clever, range-extending technology to supplement its 28.4kW battery pack. Launch details, including pricing and exact timing, must still be determined, according to Stellantis South Africa head of communications Deidre du Plessis.

TechCentral had the opportunity recently to join Stellantis in Spain for the launch of the C10 REEV, and the car – a midsized SUV – impressed with its technology, comfort and performance, though an overeager ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) needs to be toned down before its local launch – more on that later).

Stellantis acquired a 20% stake in Leapmotor in 2023 and holds 51% of Leapmotor International

The C10 is being launched in South Africa – and other markets around the world outside China – by Leapmotor International, a relatively new company formed through an agreement between Stellantis, headquartered in the Netherlands, and Leapmotor. Stellantis acquired a 20% stake in Leapmotor in 2023 in a €1.5-billion deal and holds 51% of Dutch-based Leapmotor International, an entity formed to market, sell and service the Chinese marque’s vehicles in the rest of the world. The JV partners are hoping to achieve sales of 300 000 cars outside China by 2030, according to media reports.

Leapmotor executives on hand in Spain for the recent media launch explained that the C10 REEV model, the one being introduced first in South Africa, is a “family car” that packs in the “best technology developed by Leapmotor”.

At the vehicle’s heart is the REEV technology, which promises to end worries about range anxiety that keeps some prospective EV buyers away from the technology. These concerns are particularly prevalent in South Africa, where distances between cities can be vast and charging stations few and far between (for now).

970km combined range

The REEV version of the C10 – a battery-electric version is also sold in Europe – promises up to 970km of combined range (WLTP). And, unlike a pure EV, you don’t need to find a charging station to top it up – simply pull into the nearest petrol station and you’re good to go again, removing any concerns during those long, cross-country drives when charging stations are as rare as hen’s teeth. The vehicle has a 50l tank and can be charged using both AC (slow) and DC (fast) chargers, with Leapmotor claiming a DC charge time of just 18 minutes for a 50% charge (14.2kW).

But it’s the REEV technology – it’s short for range extended electric vehicle – that’s the C10’s real superpower. A 50kW onboard petrol generator (it’s more sophisticated than the one you use for load shedding) ensures the battery pack never runs out of juice. The vehicle can be driven up to 145km in EV-only mode, too, making it ideal for the daily commute, even if it involves the daily run between Pretoria and Johannesburg or the Cape Winelands and the Cape Town CBD.

“The REEV is the perfect answer for customers who want to jump into electric mobility but are still not fully convinced by EVs,” a Stellantis spokesman said. Could it be what South Africans have been waiting for in an EV? Time will tell, and pricing will be crucial – it has a starting price in Europe of €37 400. Let’s hope the rand plays ball this year.

The C10 REEV has four energy modes:

EV+ mode: This is the full electric mode, with the range extender only kicking in (and “working intelligently”) when the state of charge (SOC) falls below 10%. When battery charge is low, the car’s performance capabilities are dialled back to save energy;

This is the full electric mode, with the range extender only kicking in (and “working intelligently”) when the state of charge (SOC) falls below 10%. When battery charge is low, the car’s performance capabilities are dialled back to save energy; EV mode: This prioritises the electric motor, with the range extender kicking in below an SOC of 25%. There is no downgrade to the performance in this mode, and we expect it’s likely to be the one preferred by most owners;

This prioritises the electric motor, with the range extender kicking in below an SOC of 25%. There is no downgrade to the performance in this mode, and we expect it’s likely to be the one preferred by most owners; Fuel mode: This mode comes into its own over long distances. The car will be in full EV mode as the battery discharges from 100% to 80%. After that, the range extender “starts working intelligently” to recharge the battery or keep it at the same level. Though the default discharge before this mode kicks in is set at 80%, drivers can change this to anywhere between 30% and 80% to suit their driving style and requirements; and

This mode comes into its own over long distances. The car will be in full EV mode as the battery discharges from 100% to 80%. After that, the range extender “starts working intelligently” to recharge the battery or keep it at the same level. Though the default discharge before this mode kicks in is set at 80%, drivers can change this to anywhere between 30% and 80% to suit their driving style and requirements; and Power+ mode: In this mode, the range extender is active all the time, no matter the SOC of the battery.

The C10 REEV has a 6.6kW onboard charger, suitable for home charging. It’ll also draw up to 65kW from DC charging stations, so getting the SOC to 80% shouldn’t take long – enough time to freshen up and grab a cup of coffee and a bite to eat.

The vehicle isn’t going to win any design awards and is unlikely to turn many heads – it looks like any other generic midsize SUV, to be frank. But the technology underpinning it is why South African car buyers might give this model more than just a quick once-over.

Inside the car, Leapmotor has gone for a minimalistic design, choosing, like so many modern car makers, to remove most of the buttons on the dashboard in favour of a central, 14.6-inch touchscreen. It’s not a trend we like – particularly because it’s dangerous to fiddle around with a touchscreen while trying to change the climate control or find a radio station.

In test-driving the C10 REEV, our biggest bugbear was the ADAS, which after a while on Spain’s gorgeous but narrow country roads, felt like an annoying nanny-statist, constantly warning us that we were drifting slightly inside our lane, for example, or driving slightly above the speed limit. The beeping and downright nannying was too much, and we sincerely hope that Leapmotor updates the car’s firmware before the South African launch (or at least allows drivers to switch the feature off permanently). As it stands now, the safety features are reenabled each time the vehicle is switched on.

Apparently, these safety features are to comply with EU regulations, and it would be a shame if the bureaucrats in Brussels were allowed to spoil the driving experience for South African buyers. Hopefully an over-the-air update will fix this for local buyers.

The only other downside of the C10 is that it doesn’t support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, so you’re completely reliant on the car’s software – which, thankfully, is good (except for that annoying ADAS). Still, we’d like to see Android Auto and CarPlay support coming in a future update.

Popular in China

Other key features of the C10 REEV include:

Premium-level comfort with minimal external noise in the cabin – we can attest that the vehicle offers a comfortable and quiet driving experience;

A decent audio system for music lovers that attains decent bass and high volume for a standard system;

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 system on chip to power the electronics and software (currently LeapOS 4.0) and provide over-the-air updates to add new features and improve existing ones; and

Five-star Euro NCAP rating for safety.

The C10 REEV model is selling like hotcakes in China, where consumers bought 1.2 million vehicles of this type last year, according to Stellantis. The technology is superior to PHEVs (plug-in hybrid EVs) in that it offers longer range in pure EV mode, supports DC fast-charging and makes more efficient use of petrol.

Whereas a PHEV is an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle first and an EV second, think of the REEV as an EV first, with petrol providing backup when required for long distances or to maximise power output.

The C10 REEV’s 1.5l petrol engine, which consumes an average of 0.3l/kWh of electricity produced, is designed to generate electrons for the battery exclusively – at no point does it engage with the wheels, which is the job of the single electric motor.

According to real-world driving statistics from the Chinese market, 84% of all mileage driven, 84% is done using electricity and 16% using fuel, meaning that for in-city driving, it’s mostly used as a pure battery EV.

Services are done annually, though Leapmotor said the engine is “far less stressed” than in a car where it also transfers torque to the wheels, meaning services are less complex than with an ICE vehicle. “The engine is not really driving kilometres; time is far more relevant than kilometres driven,” a company representative said.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting new option for EV-curious South Africans to consider when it launches later this year. We can’t wait to see how much it costs. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

