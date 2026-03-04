China’s Chery to launch iCAUR brand in May in South Africa

Chery will launch its iCAUR V23 electric sports utility vehicle brand in South Africa in May, it said late on Tuesday, as China’s largest car exporter pursues sales growth in new markets.

The company’s push into South Africa with a standalone electric vehicle nameplate marks the latest step in its broader global expansion drive, as Chinese car makers look to cement a foothold in emerging EV markets.

The launch comes as competition intensifies in Africa’s most developed motoring sector, where EV adoption remains low, but government policy and rising consumer interest are beginning to open the door for new entrants.

Currently, about 21 Chinese car brands are sold in South Africa, with more due to launch this year, including BYD’s Denza and Chery Group’s Lepas.

More details and pricing for the car will be shared closer to its arrival in May, the company said. — (c) 2026 Reuters

