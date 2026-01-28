iCAUR to launch in South Africa with 20-dealer network

New energy vehicle brand iCAUR will enter the South African market with an initial network of 20 dealerships, aiming to establish a national footprint from day one as it prepares to launch its first models in the coming months.

The dealership roll-out, announced ahead of the brand’s official market entry, will see iCAUR expand its retail presence further over the following 12-24 months, depending on demand and regional opportunities. The strategy marks the next step in iCAUR’s South African ambitions, following the confirmation last year that the brand would bring its electric and range-extended vehicles to the local market.

As TechCentral reported in July 2025, iCAUR – part of China’s Chery group – is positioning itself as a more expressive, lifestyle-orientated alternative in the fast-growing electric vehicle segment, with the V23 and 03T earmarked as its initial offerings.

The first phase will prioritise broad geographic coverage, with dealerships planned across most provinces

According to iCAUR, the first phase of its roll-out will prioritise broad geographic coverage, with dealerships planned across most provinces. All outlets are expected to be fully operational before the brand’s official market launch, offering both sales and after-sales services from the outset.

The company said this approach is intended to reassure early adopters that support infrastructure will be in place from day one – a key concern for buyers considering newer or less established vehicle brands.

Rather than relying on conventional vehicle showrooms, iCAUR is opting for immersive, lifestyle-driven retail spaces designed to reflect the interests of its target market.

Dealerships will incorporate elements linked to activities such as camping, running, fishing, rock climbing and gaming, with the aim of creating a more engaging environment that connects the brand to customers’ lifestyles rather than focusing solely on the vehicles themselves.

More models to follow

iCAUR believes this approach will help it stand out in a competitive market that is increasingly crowded with new electric and hybrid offerings.

Beyond the retail experience, the brand says it is investing heavily in aftersales readiness ahead of launch. A national parts supply chain and warranty systems are being put in place, supported by centralised technical assistance during the early stages of market entry.

Training programmes for dealer technical teams are already under way, with additional preparation planned for service advisors and aftersales staff. iCAUR said these measures are intended to ensure consistent service standards across its dealer network from launch.

iCAUR plans to launch the V23 and 03T locally in May, with additional models to follow as the market develops.

“Launching the V23 and 03T in May alongside a national dealership footprint allows us to deliver a complete iCAUR experience from the outset,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for iCAUR South Africa.

Looking further ahead, the company has confirmed that a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) version of the 03T is planned for introduction towards the end of 2026, signalling its intention to broaden its offering in line with customer demand and charging infrastructure readiness. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

