WeBuyCars expands national footprint with two landmark supermarkets

WeBuyCars has marked a major milestone in its national growth strategy with the opening of two flagship vehicle supermarkets: the newly launched Lansdowne supermarket in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, and the Montana supermarket in Pretoria North, which opened its doors on 26 November 2025.

Together, the two developments have created 240 jobs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to long‑term investment, economic opportunity and improved access to vehicle buying and selling services across South Africa.

Construction of the Lansdowne supermarket began in January 2025, culminating in a facility that now stands as the largest vehicle supermarket of its kind in the Western Cape. Spanning 5.23 hectares – more than five rugby fields – the site has been designed for scale, efficiency and customer convenience. At its heart is a two-level warehouse with capacity for approximately 1 200 vehicles indoors.

In Pretoria North, the Montana supermarket represents the largest facility of its kind in the area. Ground was broken on 28 May 2025, leading to the official opening late in November. Positioned along Sefako Makgatho Drive, the supermarket features a 15 150m² indoor warehouse – almost one and a half rugby fields in size – with space for approximately 600 vehicles, complemented by an outdoor retail area that accommodates a further 600 vehicles.

Sustainability

Both supermarkets have been developed with sustainability in mind. Their wash bays recycle and reuse up to 90% of the water consumed, while borehole systems and rainwater harvesting reduce reliance on municipal water supplies. Photovoltaic solar installations support on‑site energy requirements, lowering reliance on the national grid and supporting operational continuity during periods of load pressure.

For customers, the new facilities translate into an improved experience marked by greater convenience, faster processing times and access to a wide range of vehicles in modern, purpose-built environments. The scale and layout of both supermarkets are intended to simplify every step of the process, whether customers are buying or selling.

Importantly, the development of the Lansdowne and Montana supermarkets has also contributed to meaningful job creation, with 240 new positions established across operations, sales, logistics and support services. This investment in people underscores the company’s commitment not only to industry growth but also to the communities in which it operates.

Reflecting on the milestone, Wynand Beukes, deputy CEO of WeBuyCars, said: “The opening of Lansdowne marks a proud milestone for us. Together with Montana, these supermarkets demonstrate our commitment to growth and to creating spaces that make buying and selling cars simpler and more convenient for our customers. We are equally proud of the 240 new jobs these facilities have created – supporting communities while expanding our national footprint.”