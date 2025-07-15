Major new electric car brand launching in South Africa

Chery Group – the company responsible for car brands Chery, Jaecoo and Omoda – will introduce a new energy vehicle brand to the South African automotive market in the first quarter of 2026.

Established in 2023, iCAUR (pronounced “eye car”), specialises in sport utility vehicles and has a range that includes fully electric and hybrid models. Details of which iCAUR models already available in markets including China, India and Malaysia will be launched in South Africa are yet to be made public.

“As the world embraces a new era of clean mobility, South African motorists deserve access to electrified vehicles that are as expressive as they are intelligent,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCAUR South Africa, in a statement on Tuesday.

iCAUR brings a new energy to the market, combining striking design with advanced EV technology

“iCAUR brings a new energy to the market, combining striking design with advanced EV technology and a playful, user-centric spirit. We’re here to make electric motoring more personal, more joyful and, importantly, more accessible.”

According to the statement, iCAUR South Africa is in the process of finalising its retail network, with the first dealerships planned for key metropolitan hubs. The brand aims to establish a footprint of 15 dealerships by the time of launch. Further product introductions and lifestyle partnerships will follow as the brand establishes itself in the local market, it said.

“South Africa is a country with a rich outdoor lifestyle, vibrant urban culture and an increasingly energy-conscious mindset. These are the communities iCAUR is built for,” said Gahagan. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: