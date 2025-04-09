ICT distributors must embrace innovation or risk irrelevance

Thinking about innovation in the ICT distribution industry, it’s clear our sector is facing some big challenges. Traditionally, a distributor’s job was pretty straightforward: handle logistics, manage credit and make sure products moved smoothly from vendors to resellers. This approach worked fine when technology advanced slowly and predictably. But nowadays, with technology evolving rapidly and becoming more complex, distributors need to step up their game and become more proactive and strategic.

Recent industry trends highlight the urgency for distributors to evolve. The global ICT market is growing fast, driven by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, the internet of things and cloud solutions. Here in South Africa, we’re seeing significant growth, too, fuelled mainly by increased demand for hardware, software and digital transformation across various sectors. But despite these exciting developments, many distributors are stuck in transactional roles, creating a noticeable gap between vendor innovation and how resellers use these new technologies.

Historically, distributors have focused mostly on operational efficiency – quickly moving products through the supply chain – rather than actively supporting meaningful innovation. Vendors regularly launch innovative technologies, and resellers cleverly adapt these to meet specific customer needs, using innovation to gain a competitive edge. But distributors often miss opportunities to act as strategic partners who educate, support and empower resellers to fully leverage these innovations.

To remain relevant and effective, distributors need to move beyond passive logistics roles and actively facilitate innovation. One practical way to do this is by embracing advanced technologies like AI. For example, AI-driven forecasting tools can help distributors proactively predict market trends by analysing reseller interactions, customer feedback and emerging trends. Tools like these significantly boost a distributor’s ability to anticipate market demands rather than just reacting to past data.

Proactive innovation

But true innovation isn’t just about technology; it’s also about improving relationships within the distribution channel. Often, vendors communicate innovations in ways that don’t fully consider the reseller’s specific needs or challenges. Distributors, being perfectly positioned between vendors and resellers, can bridge this gap by offering tailored education, strategic insights and practical resources. This helps resellers effectively use technological advancements and encourages stronger business growth.

For instance, imagine a small reseller based in Gauteng. They’re frequently overwhelmed by managing multiple vendor systems, complicated ordering processes and logistical headaches, which limits their growth and customer service potential. Distributors who innovate by simplifying these processes through integrated e-commerce platforms, intelligent automation and streamlined operations can significantly ease these burdens. This lets resellers redirect their time, resources and energy into strategic initiatives and providing outstanding customer experiences.

Ultimately, distributors need to adopt a strategic, tech-driven mindset to stay relevant. Those who embrace proactive innovation – in both technology and vendor-reseller relationships – will position themselves as key partners who actively contribute to sustainable growth across the entire ICT ecosystem.

This shift isn’t optional; it’s essential. Distributors who continue with a business-as-usual mindset risk becoming irrelevant in today’s competitive, innovation-driven market. Strategic innovation, both in adopting new technology and building collaborative relationships, is crucial for future success.

The author, Andrew Harris, is chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies, a specialist ICT distributor founded in 1988 and operating in South Africa and Southern Africa

