E-commerce in ICT distribution: enabler or disruptor?

If you work in ICT distribution, you’ve felt the shift. E-commerce has moved from a bolt-on to a business essential. What started as a convenience has become the way many customers expect to do business.

Some see this as disruptive. I don’t. I see it as an enabler.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy. It’s a journey – one that’s more demanding than most people assume. There’s a perception that once your online portal is built, it runs itself. That’s not how it works. Like any good relationship, it needs regular attention. It needs investment in the user experience, accurate data, smart integration and – most of all – trust.

For years, distribution was built around the salesperson. Everything went through that one point of contact

E-commerce in our sector shouldn’t be treated as a separate entity. It’s part of how we serve, inform and engage with the channel. Done well, it’s a platform that removes friction and enables people to spend time where it counts – solving problems, not chasing pricing or re-entering orders. The goal isn’t to replace human interaction. It’s to remove inefficiencies from the everyday so that human energy can go where it adds the most value.

It’s also a mindset shift. For years, distribution was built around the salesperson. Everything went through that one point of contact. Now, sales teams have a second channel – a digital one – that complements them. Not competes. Some customers will always prefer a conversation. Others want control, speed and 24/7 access. Both should be possible.

Value

The challenge is creating an experience that delivers value regardless of which route a customer chooses. That means accurate stock visibility, live pricing, intuitive search, clear delivery timelines and, increasingly, integration with customer systems. The standard isn’t other ICT distributors – it’s what people experience when they order from Takealot or Amazon. As B2B buyers become more digital-first, we need to meet them there.

What matters is not just the tech – it’s the integration. Not just the front-end experience, but how well it talks to ERP, CRM and inventory systems. Without that integration, automation creates confusion, not clarity. A disconnected system risks increasing friction instead of reducing it.

It’s also about consistency. E-commerce platforms shouldn’t be islands – they need to reflect the same values and standards as the rest of the business. Customers shouldn’t have to guess whether pricing, availability or processes online match what they’d hear on the phone. Consistency builds trust, and trust builds long-term loyalty.

There’s also a responsibility here. E-commerce should enhance channel relationships, not bypass them. The goal isn’t to disintermediate, but to add a layer of convenience that supports existing partnerships. And that requires constant learning. What works today might not work tomorrow. Behaviour needs to be monitored, user flows adjusted and every interaction considered a chance to improve.

We’re seeing the whole industry moving in this direction – albeit at different speeds. That’s okay. Every business will move at its own pace. What matters is that we keep moving.

Because if we get it right, e-commerce in ICT distribution won’t disrupt – it will enable. It will give resellers more control, faster turnaround and better visibility. It will make it easier to do business, not harder. And it will free people up to focus on the work that technology can’t do: building relationships, solving complex problems and helping customers navigate change.

The real opportunity lies in the intersection of automation, data and human interaction. It’s not about choosing one over the other – it’s about combining them to create something more effective, more responsive and ultimately more human.

The author, Andrew Harris, is chief sales and marketing officer at DCC Technologies

