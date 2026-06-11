Pick n Pay stores to double as nationwide e-waste drop-off network

E-waste recycler EWaste Africa has partnered with Pick n Pay and producer responsibility scheme ERA NPC to build a nationwide network of e-waste collection points in retail stores, in a bid to lift South Africa’s stubbornly low electronics recycling rates.
More than 95 drop-off points are already in place, with a target of more than 200 by 2027. Consumers can deposit unwanted devices into in-store containers with no booking, fee or paperwork.
The containers are intended for small household electronics – mobile phones, tablets, laptops, chargers and cables, and compact appliances such as kettles and toasters – as well as batteries, lighting products and disposable vapes. As a rule of thumb, anything that draws power from a plug, battery or cable qualifies as e-waste, the company said.
South Africa generated an estimated 530 000t of e-waste in 2022, of which fewer than 10% was properly collected and recycled, according to EWaste Africa. E-waste has been banned from South African landfills since 2021, but the company estimates that 90-95% of the material still never reaches a recycling facility, instead being stockpiled at home or dumped.
“E-waste is classified as hazardous waste, and yet the majority of it is still not being properly collected or recycled,” said Mark Williams-Wynn, chief technology officer at EWaste Africa, in a statement. He said discarded electronics can leach toxins such as lead and mercury into the environment, while lithium-ion batteries carry a fire risk if damaged.
Read: Supermarkets turn to AI to cut food waste
The collection drive sits within South Africa’s extended producer responsibility regime, introduced in 2021, which makes producers and retailers responsible for the end-of-life handling of electronic goods. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media
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