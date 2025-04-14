Solar panic? The truth about SSEG, fines and municipal rules

Doom-filled headlines like “Hefty fines for solar users”, “Eskom penalties for solar households” and “Municipalities crack down on solar” have sent a ripple of anxiety through South Africa’s growing community of solar adopters. The result? Some South Africans have delayed or even cancelled their solar installations, worried about complex registration requirements, unexpected penalties or the uncertainty surrounding small-scale embedded generation (SSEG).

This wave of hesitation is not just a setback for households; it also threatens to stall the broader Just Energy Transition. Clean energy job creation slows. Solar supply chains contract. And, paradoxically, pressure on Eskom’s grid intensifies. While 2024 brought some relief from load shedding, the return of outages in 2025 and continued grid instability make one thing clear: South Africa’s energy crisis is far from resolved.

Solar-as-a-service provider Wetility saw this initial wave of concern among its customers, too. But what has been missing from the national conversation is a clearer, calmer explanation of what SSEG really is, why it matters and how South Africa’s approach aligns with global norms.

A global norm

In simple terms, embedded generators are systems that operate in parallel with the grid. When they’re under 1MVA, they are called small-scale embedded generators, or SSEGs. These include typical rooftop solar or small renewable setups for homes and businesses. SSEG – in this context, South Africa’s term for these customer-sited systems – is not an outlier. Equivalent systems exist worldwide, albeit under different names and regulatory frameworks.

In the US, it is called distributed generation and often linked to net metering. In Germany, citizens are “prosumers” who produce and consume their own solar power. The UK refers to it as microgeneration. All these models allow households and businesses to generate their own power – typically solar – and sometimes sell the surplus back to the grid.

What is consistent across all of them? Regulation. Government involvement is not unique to South Africa. Whether in Berlin or Bloemfontein, regulation exists to ensure systems are safe, grid-compatible and support national energy planning.

Why the push for SSEG registration now?

In 2023, South Africa endured its worst year of load shedding. In 2024, the grid stabilised – temporarily. The logical next step for government? Move from crisis management to structured planning.

SSEG registration helps government and municipalities:

Ensure equipment safety and avoid unsafe DIY-style electrical connections;

Track local generation capacity to improve forecasting and infrastructure planning; and

Lay the foundation for possible future feed-in tariffs or export schemes.

This is critically important, as the consequences of non-compliance can be life-threatening. For instance, if an anti-islanding device is not properly installed, a solar system may continue feeding electricity into the grid during planned outages, thereby posing a serious electrocution risk to Eskom technicians working on transmission lines during maintenance operations.

Where things go wrong

But while the why is logical, the how has proven difficult. The reality is that the SSEG process can feel – and often is – frustrating. It varies by municipality, many of which lack the digital systems or staffing needed to process registrations efficiently. Installers and customers often face delays of weeks or months.

One additional layer of complexity is the financial pressure municipalities face. Many depend on electricity sales for 30-40% of their revenue. As households shift to solar, revenue drops. A 2017 Stellenbosch study showed potential losses of 0.6–2.4% in municipal income from grid-connected PV adoption.

This financial pressure has left municipalities in a difficult position and created uncertainty for customers around potential future costs, some of which have yet to be determined. The processes are not always user-friendly, and that is why Wetility has committed to handling SSEG registration end to end, at no additional cost, for all our customers. It is part of our monthly subscription, whether you joined us yesterday or five years ago.

More broadly, change and clarity is under way. Initiatives like the South African-German Energy Programme (Sagen) – a German-funded programme implemented by GIZ in partnership with South African government bodies – are working with local governments to modernise their business models, safely integrate SSEG and reimagine their roles in the future energy value chain.

A call for collaboration

Rather than retreating from SSEG due to fear, we need stronger collaboration between municipalities, regulators and the private sector. At Wetility, we are not here to replace municipalities or Eskom. We want to collaborate towards affordable, clean, and reliable energy for all South Africans.

That is a vision worth pursuing. The stakes are high. Residential energy use is one of South Africa’s biggest sources of carbon emissions. Transitioning to rooftop solar is not just good for households – it is essential for meeting international climate commitments and limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

But we cannot get there if fear stalls progress. SSEG is not something to fear – it is a natural, necessary part of the energy transition. And with the right partners, the right policies and the right process improvements, it can work for everyone.

The author, Johanna Horz, is chief of staff at Wetility

