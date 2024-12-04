Embracing the data centre renaissance

For more than a decade, the narrative in IT infrastructure has been clear: the cloud was the inevitable destination. Businesses across industries embraced hyperscale providers, drawn by allure of scalability, flexibility and the transformative power of cloud-native services. While many organisations continue to deepen their investments in the cloud, a growing number are rethinking its role, refocusing on data centres as strategic assets.

This resurgence of interest in data centres isn’t a rejection of the cloud but a recalibration. The motivations vary, shaped by the unique needs of each organisation, but common themes emerge which can be looked at. These include concerns about data sovereignty, rising cloud costs, the drive for application portability and the desire to mitigate against reliance on hyperscalers and vendors.

The data sovereignty imperative

The question of where data is stored has become increasingly critical. Cloud platforms often distribute data across numerous locations to optimise reliability and availability, but this introduces complexities. Regulations like GDPR and other regional privacy laws impose strict requirements on where and how data can be stored and processed. Compliance in such scenarios can be challenging, particularly when cloud providers operate across borders.

For many organisations, moving sensitive data back on-premises offers a straightforward way to address these complexities. By storing and processing data in their own facilities, businesses can ensure compliance with local laws while still being able to make strategic use of cloud services.

Controlling expenditure and shifting financial models

The migration to the cloud brought with it a new way of consuming computing resources. However, the flexibility and ease of scaling have created monitoring and optimisation challenges. Unchecked resource sprawl and inefficiencies have resulted in unexpectedly large bills, forcing organisations to rethink their infrastructure strategies.

Returning workloads to the data centre may seem like a natural solution to spiralling cloud costs, but it’s not without its own financial implications. Building or expanding on-premises capabilities requires significant capital investment. Some teams want to shift from operational expenditure (opex) to capital expenditure (capex) to free up operational budgets for other priorities, or for budgetary purposes.

Data centres offer a different financial model, one that, if managed well, can provide fixed predictability and control over long-term costs. Finding the right split between fixed (data centre) and variable (cloud services) costs will become a priority for many of the businesses looking at the data centre again.

Reimagining application strategies

The way applications are architected has a profound impact on infrastructure strategies. Many organisations that initially opted for a “lift and shift” migration to the cloud – moving legacy applications without rearchitecting – found themselves burdened by inefficiencies and inflated costs as that estate grew. Others have taken a more deliberate approach, modernising applications to better align with cloud-native principles.

Technologies like Kubernetes and containerisation have transformed how applications are deployed and managed. By enabling applications to run seamlessly across cloud platforms, data centres and even edge environments, these tools reduce the risks of vendor lock-in and streamline migration efforts. Applications designed with portability in mind are not just more cost-effective; they are also more resilient in the face of changing business or technological landscapes. It also means that should you ever need to migrate/move the application again, you’ll be able to do so.

Mitigating against risk in a changing landscape

The past few years have seen significant shifts in the enterprise software ecosystem. Changes in pricing models and mergers and acquisitions have left many organisations vulnerable to unexpected disruptions. Businesses have faced sudden increases in costs, changes in licensing terms and even the discontinuation of critical tools.

By designing applications and infrastructure to be platform-agnostic, organisations can minimise their exposure to these risks. Portability ensures continuity, allowing operations to move swiftly to alternative platforms when necessary, avoiding dependency on any single hyperscaler or vendor.

Modernisation for on-premises success

The shift back to data centres does not signal a retreat to outdated practices. Modernisation remains central, even for on-premises environments. Cloud-native principles such as containerisation, microservices and automation ensure that applications deployed in the data centre can run with the same efficiency and scalability as they would in the cloud.

The cloud itself retains an essential role in most hybrid strategies. Many organisations are refining their cloud usage, focusing on optimising the services they retain. The cloud excels in specific areas, such as global content delivery, AI/ML workloads and burst capacity. The goal is not to abandon the cloud but to leverage it strategically, using it for what it does best while relying on the data centre for control and predictability.

A balanced future

The renewed focus on data centres is not about rejecting the cloud but rather about achieving balance. It reflects a more mature understanding of the strengths and limitations of each approach. Organisations are finding that by integrating cloud and on-premises resources, they can optimise costs, improve resilience and maintain the agility needed to adapt to changing demands.

For IT leaders, this is an opportunity to redefine infrastructure strategies, blending the best of both worlds. Data centres, far from being relics, are re-emerging as vital components of modern IT ecosystems, offering a pathway to greater control and compliance. The future of IT infrastructure lies not in choosing between the cloud and the data centre but in orchestrating both to deliver maximum value.

The author, Charl Barkhuizen, is marketing manager at LSD Open

Read more articles by LSD Open on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: