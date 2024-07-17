LSD Open announces new partnership with Veeam

LSD Open, the market-leading provider of managed platform and data services, has entered into a new partnership with Veeam Software, the number-one leader by market share in data protection and ransomware recovery, to deliver best-in-class container backup and recovery solutions as well as Kubernetes-native services across Africa and the Middle East.

With this partnership, LSD Open aims to introduce Veeam Kasten’s data protection and management platform, Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes, to its Kubernetes-based managed platform services. Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes gives operations and app teams the confidence to withstand the unexpected and deliver faster, all without complex scripting, unsupported tools and legacy solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Veeam. As a leader in backup and recovery solutions for containers, Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes offers an exceptional platform that complements our existing services,” said Deon Stroebel, chief commercial officer at LSD Open.

We are very proud to join forces with LSD Open, a leader in everything open source

“By integrating Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes into our offerings, we can provide our clients with seamless, reliable, and efficient container backup and recovery solutions. Key features such as application-centric backup, Kubernetes-native support, and automated disaster recovery will be fully enabled for our clients,” Stroebel said.

“This partnership enhances our managed services by including licence fees, platform management and comprehensive testing as part of your monthly commitment. At LSD Open, we are committed to delivering top-tier solutions that drive innovation and operational excellence for our clients, aligning perfectly with our strategic goal of accelerating their innovation and modernisation journey.”

Lisa Strydom, senior manager for channel and alliances in Africa at Veeam, said enterprises across Africa and the Middle East continue to transform their organisations with future-ready technologies such as Kubernetes that embrace a microservices-based architecture.

Flexible and reliable

“As these new platforms become critical to day-to-day business operations, they must be protected with flexible and reliable data protection and management solutions to ensure they are resilient,” she said.

“Veeam’s purpose is to power data resilience to ensure every business keeps running no matter what happens. We are very proud to join forces with LSD Open, a leader in everything open source to provide a focused managed Kubernetes service, creating a comprehensive Kubernetes and cloud-native ecosystem offering for the Middle East and Africa region.

“This partnership will bring the power of Veaam Kasten technology and the world-class knowledge and skills provided by LSD Open together, allowing customers to feel confident that they can grow with the confidence that their applications are secure and resilient against today’s modern threats.”

More businesses today are leaning towards the scalability and mobility that Kubernetes provides to their application platforms, and that brings with it some unique concerns and risks.

Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes eliminates some of those concerns by offering robust protection and recovery of the entire Kubernetes application – not just the data service – to overcome outages, misconfigurations and security threats that could compromise application availability. LSD Open works with customer backup teams to implement the solution, ensuring that the customer is always in control of their own data, backup and disaster recovery processes.

If you would like to see Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes in action, please contact us at [email protected] to set up a demo. LSD Open can deliver Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes throughout Africa and the United Arab Emirates as an official channel partner.