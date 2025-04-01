How the Honor Magic7 Pro’s deepfake detection safeguards your digital integrity

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way we work and live, offering both significant benefits and new risks. In the business world, AI enhances efficiency but also contributes to emerging threats, such as deepfake fraud.

According to the latest Entrust Cybersecurity Study, identity fraud driven by AI-generated deepfakes has risen sharply, highlighting the urgent need for stronger security measures. Alarmingly, the study reveals that a deepfake attack occurs every five minutes.

Deepfakes have become a significant threat to digital integrity, with misinformation and fraud escalating at an alarming rate. From identity theft to political disinformation, deepfakes can erode trust in institutions, media and even personal relationships.

The advancement that empowers users to differentiate between authentic and manipulated content in real time

In fact, 59% of survey respondents struggle to tell the difference between AI-generated and genuine material, emphasising the increasing fragility of digital trust. As AI continues to evolve, strengthening awareness, detection tools and ethical guidelines will be crucial to navigating this rapidly changing landscape.

Honor has taken a bold step forward to combat this challenge with its AI deepfake detection technology, now embedded in the new Honor Magic7 Pro. It’s a ground-breaking advancement that empowers users to differentiate between authentic and manipulated content in real time.

A South African take on digital trust

In South Africa, where digital adoption is rapidly increasing, AI-driven security solutions are more critical than ever. According to a new report by Sumsub, South Africa has seen a rise in deepfake frauds of some 1 200% and has seen a 19.7% spike in deepfake attacks, according to a new report by Sumsub.

Deepfake scams have the potential to impact everything from financial fraud to social media deception, making it imperative for consumers to have tools that enhance their digital awareness.

Recently, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) issued a warning that criminals are using AI to clone voices, impersonate bank officials and trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their life savings. According to Sabric, these scams are becoming more difficult to detect, with fraudsters replicating banking communication with near-perfect precision. Reports indicate that even experienced investors and professionals have been deceived.

Sabric cited two examples: a Johannesburg man lost R6-million after believing he was investing in a legitimate stock-trading platform, backed by what appeared to be official bank correspondence. In another case, a woman from Durban lost more than R100 000 to a fraudulent broker who lured her into transferring funds to a fake investment scheme.

Earlier this year, financial watchdog the Financial Sector Conduct Authority warned the public that there is an investment scam featuring deepfake videos of businessman Patrice Motsepe and other well-known entrepreneurs.

As a brand that prioritises innovation with responsibility, Honor’s introduction of deepfake detection technology aligns with South Africa’s push towards enhanced cybersecurity measures. By embedding this AI-powered safeguard into the Honor Magic7 Pro, we are ensuring that South African users have access to world-class security technology that protects their digital identities.

How Honor’s deepfake detection works

Leveraging sophisticated AI algorithms, Honor’s deepfake detection system analyses videos and images for subtle inconsistencies that may elude the human eye, including pixel-level imperfections that indicate AI-generated manipulation, border and compositing artifacts that reveal digital tampering, inter-frame continuity checks to detect inconsistencies in facial movements and lighting, and facial feature alignment, such as mismatches between a person’s real hairstyle and AI-generated alterations.

When the system identifies a deepfake, it immediately alerts the user, offering transparency and protection against digital deception. This real-time detection is crucial in preventing fraud, misinformation and online scams that exploit AI-generated content.

AI for good

As we move into an AI-driven future, Honor remains steadfast in its mission to create technology that empowers users, protects privacy and fosters innovation. The introduction of our AI deepfake detection technology is just one step in our broader journey towards redefining AI’s role in everyday life.

The author, Fred Zhou, is CEO of Honor South Africa

