State of the market: perpetual silos and tooling chaos

In today’s dynamic business landscape, the employee experience has become a critical differentiator. A recent webinar, hosted by Obsidian Systems, delved into how Atlassian tools can revolutionise HR processes, fostering a more engaged and efficient workforce.

Angela Ho, chief marketing officer at Obsidian Systems, kicked off the session, highlighting the webinar’s focus: demonstrating the power of Atlassian for human resources processes in organisations of any size. Joining her was Catherine Muller, chief human resources officer, who brought to the fore the evolving challenges faced by HR departments.

Muller emphasised the shift towards automation, a necessity for streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency. She highlighted the complexities of onboarding and offboarding, processes that often involve multiple departments. Atlassian tools, such as JIRA Service Management and Confluence, provide a collaborative platform, crucial for maintaining employee engagement and fostering a strong company culture, particularly in hybrid and remote work environments.

Survaren Naidoo, an Atlassian consultant at Obsidian, demonstrated the practical application of these tools. The HR services service desk, built on JIRA Service Management, showcased how onboarding and offboarding tasks can be automated. By creating a new employee ticket, the system automatically generates subtasks for relevant departments, from setting up accounts to scheduling induction meetings. The offboarding process mirrors this efficiency, ensuring a smooth transition.

Beyond automation, the webinar highlighted the importance of data-driven insights. Naidoo demonstrated JIRA’s reporting functionality, which includes workload reports, created versus resolved graphs, and time to resolution metrics. These tools provide transparency and allow HR departments to monitor performance and employee satisfaction. Integrating a leave calendar, which automatically logs requests and updates the company calendar, further streamlines HR operations.

Rovo

The introduction of Rovo, an AI tool, by Tarun Sing, Atlassian consultant at Obsidian, underscored the potential of artificial intelligence in HR. Rovo, integrated with Confluence, can generate policy summaries and answer employee queries, saving valuable time for HR agents. This AI-powered assistant can also analyse data to identify common HR requests, enabling proactive improvements in communication.

Sing also demonstrated the power of Assets, a tool that provides a single point of truth for data management. Assets can track various types of assets, including employees, laptops and certifications, providing a centralised database. This tool is invaluable for managing employee data, such as licences and certifications, and automating training tickets, ensuring accurate data management for effective HR processes and decision making.

The webinar concluded with a demonstration of simplified, out-of-the-box solutions from JIRA for HR management. These templates, designed for ease of use and customisation, help manage onboarding, offboarding, leave requests and performance reviews, making Atlassian accessible for organisations of all sizes.

The key takeaway was clear: Atlassian tools have the potential to transform HR operations, creating a more efficient and engaging employee experience. However, this transformation requires HR departments to become more tech-savvy. As employees increasingly struggle to find answers amid vast amounts of information, these tools provide a solution, streamlining processes and enhancing transparency.

The webinar raised pertinent questions, such as “How do you create a great employee experience once they have signed that offer letter?” and “What is the most common request we get in an HR project?”. These questions emphasise the ongoing need for HR departments to adapt and innovate.

The webinar concluded with a call to action, encouraging participants to implement Atlassian’s HR service desk, integrate leave calendars, utilise Rovo AI and leverage Assets for data management. This is an ongoing journey of digital transformation, one that requires continuous learning and adaptation. By embracing these tools, organisations can streamline HR operations, improve employee engagement and ultimately drive business success.

For more information, go to smarterteams.co.za.

About Obsidian Systems

Obsidian is the name that has become synonymous with providing peace of mind when it comes to open solutions. We put the needs of our customers first and build future-facing technology solutions together.

Obsidian Systems has a culture of dynamic innovation coupled with a strong tendency towards trying new things (among many other attributes) and is not afraid to make mistakes. This, and taking full accountability and responsibility for actions, is encouraged. Our people are encouraged to learn and grow to their full potential as managers, innovators, problem solvers, and citizens of South Africa.

Obsidian Systems, along with its subsidiaries Autumn Leaf and RadixTrie, is an established supplier of enterprise-ready open-source software solutions. We focus on providing the South African market with vendor-certified products; local expertise to provide consulting, development, and support; and vendor-certified training.

We help teams to get their code to the best platforms and the correct data. Reach Obsidian at [email protected] or call +27 11 795 0200 or 0860 4 LINUX.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

