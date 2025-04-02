Icasa jacks up licensing and ‘type approval’ fees

Communications regulator Icasa will from 1 April increase the fees it charges for the services it provides to various entities in the telecommunications and technology sector.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette, Icasa will implement a 4.4% fee hike across its services portfolio. This includes the cost of type approvals for communications equipment, the administrative fees associated with applications for service licences, radio frequency spectrum licensing fees, and the renewal and annual fees related to unreserved postal services.

“Effective from 1 April 2025, all [licensing and application] fees will be increased by 4.4% based on the average consumer price index,” Icasa chairman Mothibi Ramusi said in the notice.

According to the notice, the cost of type approvals for telecoms and terminal equipment, radio equipment, and all kit belonging to the “simplified” and “badge engineering” categories will rise from R6 251 to R6 526. Kit belonging to the “untested variant” and “tested variant” categories, along with provisional type approvals, which used to cost R3 125, will now cost R3 262. The cost of various miscellaneous type approval related procedures will rise to R816 from the current R782.

The cost of amending and transferring service licences for electronic communication network services, electronic communication services and broadcasting services will increase from R78 650 to R82 111. Renewal costs for all three licence types have will go up from R7 865 to R8 211.

When it comes to radio licence spectrum fees, the unit price per megahertz (paired) rises from R3 125 to R3 263. The minimum free for a satellite hub station will rise from R78 121 to R81 558. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

