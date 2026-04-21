South African tech juniors squeezed as AI reshapes hiring

South Africa’s technology sector is quietly closing the door on junior developers, with new salary data showing entry-level pay falling in some industries even as demand for senior engineers intensifies.

The newly published State of SA’s Developer Nation 2026 Salary and Benefits Report, based on an OfferZen survey of more than 2 200 software, data and tech professionals, found that 62% of junior developers feel underpaid – the highest rate of any seniority band and well above the 49% average across the sample. Among graduates, 53% feel underpaid.

“AI has removed the need for juniors, but seniors are now in higher demand to oversee AI. This reduces opportunities as a whole, but increases security for established developers,” an anonymous respondent to OfferZen’s survey said.

AI has removed the need for juniors, but seniors are now in higher demand to oversee AI

The pay dissatisfaction is showing up alongside a measurable squeeze on starting salaries in at least one high-profile industry. Average entry-level fintech salaries fell from R37 748/month in 2025 to R27 777 this year, according to the survey – a 26% drop in the segment of the market that has been the most visible engine of South African tech hiring over the past five years.

The broader picture is of a market deliberately skipping the junior rung. Nearly half (48%) of tech leaders surveyed said they feel pressure to hire more senior engineers as teams get leaner. A larger 71% said their hiring is now focused on filling specific, high-impact roles rather than broad team growth, and 55% said AI fluency and product thinking are now baseline expectations for engineers, rather than skills to be developed on the job.

Structural shift

This is a structural shift. A decade of South African tech hiring was built on the assumption that companies would bring in juniors, carry them through a few years of mentorship and let the market absorb the training cost. AI coding assistants have changed the calculation.

The effect is already showing up in how juniors describe their own prospects. One respondent said the market had become “rough for junior devs as companies focus on hiring seniors”; another described their future in the industry as shaky in the face of an AI-driven hiring reset.

Some 37% of junior developers in the sample said they had no career progression framework at their current employer, and 38% said they did not know what it would take to be promoted to the next level. Across all seniority levels, only 19% of respondents described their progression framework as clearly defined.

The sharper question is what this does to the South African tech sector over a five- to 10-year horizon. If companies consistently skip the junior hire, they are also skipping the pipeline that produces the senior engineers they say they need. The “senior scarcity” that almost half of leaders are already complaining about is, in part, a consequence of hiring decisions being made now.

The long-term risks were flagged by Calwyn Baldwin, automation team lead at Obsidian Systems, in a February interview with TechCentral. Baldwin warned that the industry-wide neglect of junior developers poses a serious risk. He said companies that opt to take full advantage of AI coding tools and not train junior developers will likely have no talent in the pipeline when the current generation of senior developers retires.

But even among those juniors who do make the cut and secure employment, early reliance on AI tools risks producing a generation of coders without the same depth of technical acuity as prior generations, who honed their skills without AI assistance.

“I think one of the dangers of AI-assisted programming is that we are going to produce a generation of developers who do not have a deep understanding of code. And in five, 10 or 15 years – when seniors retire – is only when that problem will come out,” said Baldwin.

The OfferZen data has its limits. It is drawn from a self-selected sample weighted towards Cape Town (37%) and Johannesburg (32%), skews heavily male (83%) and skews towards developers at companies with more than a thousand employees (32%). It is not a representative snapshot of the South African tech workforce.

The question South African tech leaders will need to answer is who trains the next generation of seniors

However, the direction of travel it describes – senior talent prized, junior talent squeezed, entry-level compensation coming under pressure in specific industries – is consistent with what tech leaders are saying publicly and with the hiring patterns their companies are signalling.

For now, the senior developers and tech leads at the top of the market are the clear winners. At 10 or more years of experience, average monthly developer salaries range from R84 163 (full-stack) to R107 889 (fintech). That gap will only widen if the pipeline below keeps narrowing.

“The skills that matter most are the ones AI can’t reliably produce: product taste, architectural judgment, and the critical thinking to know when the AI got it wrong. Look for these skills when hiring but also develop them in the talent you already have,” said Jason Tame, tech lead at OfferZen.

The question South African tech leaders will need to answer, and soon, is who trains the next generation of seniors if nobody is willing to hire juniors now. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media