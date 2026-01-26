Your next team member might already be in Jira

AI is everywhere, but most teams don’t want more tools. They want their existing ones to work harder. That’s the promise of Atlassian Intelligence, and the focus of a live, 45-minute webinar hosted by Obsidian Systems, designed specifically for South African IT leaders, product managers and delivery teams looking for practical gains in productivity.

Instead of another high-level AI pitch, the session will offer a realistic look at how Atlassian’s built-in intelligence features are being used inside Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management. The goal is to help teams move faster, reduce repetitive work and make better use of the knowledge they already have.

Angela Ho, marketing director at Obsidian Systems, will open the session by pinpointing the common sources of friction in teamwork. From there, attendees will see live examples of Atlassian Intelligence in action: Jira writing user stories and acceptance criteria from natural language prompts, Confluence generating structured documentation and Jira Service Management crafting customer replies and incident summaries automatically.

Artificial intelligence shouldn’t feel like another app to manage

According to Muggie van Staden, CEO of Obsidian Systems, the key lies in seamless integration. “AI shouldn’t feel like another app to manage. When it’s embedded in the tools your team already uses, you get faster adoption, less friction and more value from your existing knowledge base.”

The session will also unpack the mechanics behind Atlassian Intelligence. Product specialists will explain how it uses context from Atlassian’s Teamwork Graph while still respecting organisational permissions. Privacy, governance and access controls will be addressed head-on, with clarity around how data is protected under Atlassian’s enterprise trust framework.

Working conversation

What sets this session apart is its focus on real-world deployment. It’s not about showcasing features, but about identifying high-friction workflows, understanding what AI can automate safely and guiding teams on where to start. Attendees will get advice on internal change champions, effective prompting and what value measurement looks like beyond simple usage stats. The session wraps up with a live Q&A to tackle practical concerns like cost, accuracy and adoption road maps.

This is a working conversation for working teams. In a market defined by hybrid work, skills pressure and rising service expectations, the discussion will offer a grounded look at what AI can do today – not five years from now.

Date: Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Time: 10am to 10.45am

Register here

If you’re leading teams and looking to reduce noise without slowing momentum, this is 45 minutes well spent.

About Obsidian Systems

Obsidian Systems is a level 1 B-BBEE open-source solutions provider helping South African teams work smarter with enterprise-grade platforms and support. The company specialises in consulting, managed services and software delivery across hybrid environments. Learn more at obsidian.co.za.