Iris vPoller: a new edge in network visibility for service providers

In today’s hyperconnected world, network performance is inseparable from business performance. For executives responsible for delivering reliable services – especially within complex, multi-tenant, or high-demand environments – ensuring end-to-end visibility across the network is no longer optional. It’s essential.

Iris vPoller, when integrated with MPLS (multi-protocol label switching) architectures, offers a transformative approach to achieving that visibility – right to the edge of client networks and deep into otherwise unreachable domains. It’s a strategic tool designed to reduce downtime, improve service quality and deliver a competitive edge in customer satisfaction.

Why visibility matters

Without the ability to monitor network behaviour at every critical point, minor issues can snowball into widespread outages. Conventional NMS (network monitoring system) tools are often limited to central infrastructures, leaving blind spots at the customer edge – exactly where many service impacting issues originate.

Iris vPoller addresses this challenge by extending monitoring capabilities directly into customer environments – even when private IP address space is reused across tenants. This opens a new frontier in service assurance, empowering providers and operators with granular insight and real-time visibility.

The Iris + MPLS advantage: a layered approach to operational excellence

Combining Iris vPoller with MPLS infrastructure enables a host of business and operational benefits:

Rapid troubleshooting by customer context: Iris vPoller isolates issues by MPLS customer, allowing operations teams to pinpoint root causes faster and resolve incidents with lower mean time to resolution (MTTR). This customer-specific visibility means faster responses and more meaningful service-level reporting.

Iris vPoller isolates issues by MPLS customer, allowing operations teams to pinpoint root causes faster and resolve incidents with lower mean time to resolution (MTTR). This customer-specific visibility means faster responses and more meaningful service-level reporting. Predictive analytics and early warning: With Iris’s powerful trending and threshold capabilities, potential degradation is identified before users are impacted. By monitoring historical baselines and deviations within individual customer environments, teams can proactively intervene – preventing problems instead of just reacting to them.

With Iris’s powerful trending and threshold capabilities, potential degradation is identified before users are impacted. By monitoring historical baselines and deviations within individual customer environments, teams can proactively intervene – preventing problems instead of just reacting to them. Support for shared IP environments: In multi-tenant architectures, customers often reuse private IP address space, creating challenges for traditional monitoring tools. Iris vPoller overcomes this by leveraging individual routing tables, allowing multiple customers to be monitored distinctly – even when their IP spaces overlap.

In multi-tenant architectures, customers often reuse private IP address space, creating challenges for traditional monitoring tools. Iris vPoller overcomes this by leveraging individual routing tables, allowing multiple customers to be monitored distinctly – even when their IP spaces overlap. MSP-ready monitoring beyond management networks: For managed service providers (MSPs), Iris vPoller delivers a critical capability: monitoring of services not typically reachable via standard NMS networks. This includes edge devices, customer-prem routers or any endpoint reachable within a customer VRF – allowing true end-to-end service visibility.

Strategic implications for executive leadership

Adopting Iris vPoller is not just a technical enhancement – it’s a strategic move. It enables:

Improved SLA compliance through faster fault isolation and resolution

through faster fault isolation and resolution Operational cost reduction by minimising time spent on manual diagnostics

by minimising time spent on manual diagnostics Customer trust via demonstrable service insight and faster incident response

via demonstrable service insight and faster incident response Scalable monitoring aligned with modern, dynamic service delivery models

As networks become more abstracted, virtualised and customer-specific, the need for flexible, powerful monitoring solutions becomes critical. Iris vPoller, when integrated with your MPLS backbone, ensures that visibility scales with complexity – giving you control, insight and confidence across your service landscape.

