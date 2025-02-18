AI in network monitoring: promise vs reality

Artificial intelligence is often touted as the future of network monitoring, promising to automate threat detection, optimise performance and predict failures before they occur.

While these capabilities are theoretically possible, identifying and implementing real-world AI use cases in network monitoring remains a significant challenge. Many organisations struggle to find practical applications where AI can deliver measurable improvements over traditional methods.

This article explores the key barriers to finding and applying AI in network monitoring effectively.

1. Defining clear and valuable use cases

One of the biggest obstacles to leveraging AI in network monitoring is determining where it can provide meaningful benefits. Many organisations face challenges such as:

Lack of specific objectives: Without clear problems to solve, AI initiatives can become exploratory experiments rather than business-driven solutions.

Difficulties in measuring ROI: Network teams need quantifiable metrics to assess AI's effectiveness compared to existing monitoring tools.

Overpromising capabilities: Vendors often overstate AI's abilities, leading to unmet expectations and scepticism.

2. Data quality and availability issues

AI relies on high-quality, large-scale data sets to make accurate predictions, but network monitoring environments pose unique challenges:

Sparse labelled data: Many AI models require labelled datasets for training, but labelled anomalies in network monitoring are often scarce.

Data fragmentation: Network data is often distributed across multiple platforms, making aggregation and standardisation difficult.

Real-time processing demands: AI needs to analyse streaming data in real time, requiring robust computing power and efficient algorithms.

3. Complex and evolving network environments

Modern networks are becoming more complex, spanning on-premises infrastructure, cloud environments and edge computing. This complexity presents challenges for AI, including:

Diverse traffic patterns: AI must adapt to different network architectures and application behaviours.

Evolving security threats: Threat actors continuously change their tactics, requiring AI to be constantly retrained to detect new attack vectors.

Scalability issues: AI solutions must scale across distributed environments while maintaining accuracy and efficiency.

4. Balancing AI automation and human oversight

While AI can enhance network monitoring, it should not replace human expertise. Challenges include:

False positives and negatives: AI-generated alerts can overwhelm administrators or miss critical issues.

Lack of explainability: Many AI models operate as black boxes, making it difficult for network teams to understand their reasoning.

Resistance to change: Network engineers may be hesitant to trust AI-driven insights over traditional monitoring methods.

5. Integration with existing monitoring tools

Organisations already have established network monitoring solutions, and integrating AI can be complex:

Compatibility concerns: AI tools must work seamlessly with existing network infrastructure and monitoring platforms.

Operational disruptions: Implementing AI-driven monitoring may require changes to workflows, leading to initial resistance.

Cost and resource constraints: Deploying AI requires investments in infrastructure, data management and skilled personnel.

Strategies for overcoming these challenges

To find and implement AI use cases in network monitoring successfully, organisations should:

Start with well-defined problems: Focus AI initiatives on specific challenges like anomaly detection, capacity planning or threat identification.

Improve data management: Standardise and centralise network data collection to improve AI model accuracy.

Adopt a hybrid approach: Combine AI with traditional monitoring techniques to enhance accuracy and reliability.

Prioritise explainability: Use AI models that provide interpretable insights to build trust among network teams.

Pilot before scaling: Test AI solutions in controlled environments before full deployment.

Conclusion

While AI holds great promise for network monitoring, identifying real-world use cases remains a challenge. Organisations must take a strategic approach, focusing on clear objectives, data quality, scalability and integration with existing tools. By addressing these hurdles, AI can become a valuable asset in network operations, improving efficiency and resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

The author, Stuart Birch, is founding director at Iris Network Systems

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

