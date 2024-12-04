TCS+ | Obsidian’s Muggie van Staden on the power of ITSM

Information technology service management (ITSM) is more than another buzzword. It’s a concept that helps organisations design and deliver IT services to customers and, when well executed, it can have a huge impact on productivity as well as customer and employee experience.

But too often companies don’t do it right, leading to headaches and lost productivity.

To unpack the topic, Muggie van Staden, MD at open-source enterprise software specialist Obsidian Systems, joins TechCentral’s TCS+ to discuss the latest trends in ITSM and what they mean for South African organisations.

Van Staden unpacks:

The concept of ITSM and what it involves;

How successful companies utilise ITSM to better manage customer experience, free up IT resources, align IT with business goals, enhance security and risk mitigation, foster scalable growth, and accelerate digital transformation;

The emerging trends in ITSM that are shaping how organisations manage their IT services and IT infrastructure;

The role of artificial intelligence and automation in ITSM;

The shift to Agile and DevOps integration; and

Where Obsidian fits into the ITSM picture.

Don’t miss a fascinating conversation with a leader in the ITSM space in South Africa.

Listen to this episode of TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored.

Don’t miss: