Bookmarks | A look inside SpaceX’s Starfactory

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

A look inside SpaceX’s Starfactory, with Elon Musk: Ever wondered what it’s like inside a factory where they design and build space rockets. Join Elon Musk for a tour inside SpaceX’s Starbase and the brand new Starfactory. Watch the video from Everyday Astronaut on YouTube . TS

Amazon is building a mega AI supercomputer with Anthropic: Amazon is seeking to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI model training by building an “ultracluster” supercomputer for Anthropic, an AI start-up Amazon is heavily invested in. The aim, Amazon said, is to drive the cost of AI model training down and provide an alternative to Nvidia’s expensive GPUs. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). NN

Firing Pat Gelsinger doesn’t solve Intel’s problems: Firing Pat Gelsinger won’t resolve Intel’s deep-rooted challenges, which stem from decades of missteps. Gelsinger’s ambitious recovery plan aimed to modernise Intel’s chip production and regain market leadership, but setbacks, including manufacturing delays, financial losses and tensions with TSMC, hindered progress. Read more on Engadget . DM

Uber’s big plan for India – buses: Uber is expanding its Shuttle service, a shared bus-ride system, across India to address urban traffic issues and improve commuting comfort. Currently operating in Delhi and Kolkata with plans for Bengaluru and other cities, the service complements public transport, offering safer, less crowded rides, but faces challenges like inconsistent service. Read more on Rest of World . DM

Bluesky now has 24 million users. Jay Graber is still vowing to keep it from enshittification: Bluesky has grown to 24 million users, fuelled by its ad-free, decentralised platform and Twitter/X user migration. CEO Jay Graber aims to avoid “enshittification” by funding growth via premium subscriptions. Despite challenges managing rapid expansion, Bluesky focuses on user control and customisation amid competition from Meta’s Threads. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Gamers may spend more time watching games than playing them: In the past decade, streamers have taken on greater prominence in the gaming landscape – and some have even attracted significant fan followings. Now a new report suggests that players are spending more time watching gaming videos than they are actually playing games themselves. And it may represent an opportunity for videogame publishers to get more revenue from hardcore fans. More on GameSpot . TS