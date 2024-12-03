Bookmarks | Telco security is a dumpster fire and everyone’s getting burned

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Telco security is a dumpster fire and everyone’s getting burned: Security in telecommunications is a disaster, with Chinese state hackers deeply embedded in US infrastructure, exposing systemic vulnerabilities. A lack of encryption, outdated regulation and political inertia are exacerbating the problem. While transparency and accountability could force much-needed reforms, competing interests and geopolitical tensions muddy the waters. The takeaway? Operators need a security overhaul – urgently! Read more on The Register . DM

Apple spies on workers while championing user privacy, lawsuit alleges: Apple has long been a strong proponent of privacy as a fundamental human right, which is reflected in services like Apple Intelligence and Private Relay. However, one Apple employee claims that none of the company’s privacy protections extend to its workforce and is now taking the matter to court. More on TechSpot . TS

DJI Flip leak gives us our first glimpse of tiny foldable drone: The leaked DJI Flip drone promises a tiny, foldable design, potentially aimed at content creators or beginners. With a bigger battery than the Mini 4 Pro, rumoured LiDAR sensors and a stabilised camera, it could rival the HoverAir X1 or even succeed the DJI Mini 3. DJI seems set on redefining drones as pocket-sized flying selfie sticks. Read more on Tech Radar . DM

Apple’s backwards design mistake and the reversed capacitor: Apple’s Mac LC III made history with a reversed capacitor – a design blunder confirmed decades later. While the error didn’t break the machine, replacing it with modern capacitors can lead to fiery mishaps. It’s a reminder to trust multimeters, not just PCBs. Read more on The Register . DM

Elon Musk’s X is stepping into the legal fight over Alex Jones’s Infowars. Experts say it’s unprecedented: Elon Musk’s X is stepping into Alex Jones’s Infowars bankruptcy case, objecting to the sale of the US conspiracy theorist’s X accounts, citing its terms of service that accounts ultimately belong to the platform. Legal experts say this unprecedented move flexes Musk’s control over X, raising concerns about turning the platform into his personal playground rather than a marketplace of ideas. Read more on CNN . DM

Why are doctors wary of wearables? Makers of wearable technology such as smart rings and smartwatches encourage wearers to use the data from their devices to make medical decisions. However, medical practitioners and some technologists are sceptical, with concerns that wearables contribute to hypochondria. Read more on BBC News . NN