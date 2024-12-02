Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa set to join Naspers and Prosus boards

Naspers South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa looks set to be appointed as executive director and serve on the boards of the JSE-listed Naspers as well as its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus.

Her appointment to the Naspers board will be effective on 1 April 2025; her appointment to the Prosus board will take effect after the Prosus AGM in August 2025, assuming her nomination is approved by shareholders.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa will continue her duties as CEO of Naspers South Africa, a role she was appointed to in July 2019.

She is also an independent non-executive director of Vodacom Group and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact South Africa board and of the Brics Council.

She holds a BA in economics from Rutgers University in the US and an MBA from the UK’s De Montfort University. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

