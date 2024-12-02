Yaxxa Omni’s partner programme helps unlock growth

In an industry where technology evolves at lightning speed, staying ahead as a dealer or reseller in the unified communications sector is no easy task.

Today’s business clients demand more than just a platform – they need robust, scalable solutions that streamline communication, ensure compliance and meet the complex needs of their organisations. This is where Yaxxa Omni steps in – not as another tech provider, but as a partner that delivers unmatched tools, flexibility and support to empower dealers and resellers to dominate the market.

Yaxxa Omni’s software solution is a fully integrated omnichannel contact centre platform designed with adaptability at its core. As a proudly South African company, Yaxxa understands the unique challenges faced by businesses in the region and beyond. With its dealer and reseller programmes, Yaxxa Omni offers a complete ecosystem to help its partners thrive.

The Yaxxa advantage – a platform that sells itself

At the heart of Yaxxa Omni’s offering is its all-inclusive licensing model. Unlike many competitors, Yaxxa does not believe in nickel-and-diming clients with hidden costs. Each licence includes a full suite of features: everything from voice, video, e-mail and WhatsApp to advanced diallers, encrypted call recording, a built-in CRM and ticketing system, software assurance, customisable wallboards, and custom reports. With additional benefits such as unlimited scripts, intelligent dialling strategies and robust analytics, resellers have a unique opportunity to offer a versatile and feature-rich product that caters to businesses of all sizes and industries.

Yaxxa omnichannel licence costs are structured on a per-concurrent-session basis. This means that clients can onboard an unlimited number of agents onto the system but will only require licences for the maximum number of concurrent logins needed at any given time. This model ensures operational efficiency, especially for businesses with shift rotations and plans for future scalability. This isn’t just a selling point, it’s a gamechanger for resellers aiming to deliver value.

A significant advantage of Yaxxa Omni is its pricing model denominated in rand. This eliminates the threat of fluctuating exchange rates, ensuring price stability and predictability for resellers and their clients. With this approach, businesses can focus on their core objectives without worrying about unexpected cost increases tied to currency volatility.

Additionally, Yaxxa Omni offers white-label options for its reseller partners. This means resellers can brand the platform as their own, creating a seamless representation of their business while building stronger client loyalty. With Yaxxa Omni’s advanced infrastructure backing their operations, resellers can confidently position themselves as market leaders.

Customisation and integration – a tailored approach to selling

One of the most compelling aspects of Yaxxa Omni is its open API. Resellers position themselves as solution architects, leveraging the platform’s flexibility to integrate seamlessly with third-party software, from e-commerce platforms to payment gateways, ERPs and CRMs. This creates an unparalleled opportunity to deliver tailored solutions that meet specific client needs.

For instance, if your client relies on its own proprietary ERP system or a particular CRM, Yaxxa Omni’s open API ensures effortless integration. This adaptability makes the platform more than just a product – it becomes a critical part of the client’s business operations. For resellers, this is an open door to enter industries with specialised requirements, from any service-orientated business to healthcare, sales environments (outbound strategies) and business process outsourcing.

The platform also offers customisation at a granular level. From workflows to campaign designs, resellers can easily configure the system to match their client’s unique operational needs. Need to prioritise certain customer types? Assign skill-based routing? Build multilingual scripts? Yaxxa Omni delivers the tools to do it all, empowering resellers not only to meet but exceed client expectations.

Growing your business as a reseller

Being a reseller of Yaxxa Omni means more than just adding a product to your portfolio – it’s about creating a partnership where your success is directly tied to Yaxxa’s support and resources. Resellers benefit in several ways:

Yaxxa offers comprehensive training to ensure resellers are fully equipped to sell, implement and manage the platform. This includes technical training on dialler strategies, configuration and troubleshooting, as well as sales enablement to help close deals, adding an extra layer of credibility, showcasing your expertise to prospective clients.

With unmatched support, from pre-sales assistance to post-implementation troubleshooting, Yaxxa’s in-house support team ensures that both resellers and their clients are never left in the dark. With a focus on quick resolution times and expert guidance, resellers can confidently offer the platform knowing they have a solid team behind them.

Solving industry challenges – what resellers need to know

The unified communications market is rife with challenges: fluctuating client expectations, tight budgets and the increasing need for compliance with data protection laws like Popia. For resellers, finding a solution that balances cost effectiveness with advanced functionality can feel like an uphill battle. Yaxxa Omni addresses these challenges head-on.

Take compliance, for example. The platform comes standard with 30-day encrypted call recording, ensuring that clients remain on the right side of regulations. For clients dealing with sensitive customer data, this is an invaluable feature that mitigates risk while building trust. The built-in reporting and analytics tools further enhance this, providing actionable insights that drive decision making and operational improvements.

Operational efficiency is another pain point for many clients. Yaxxa Omni’s suite of diallers – including predictive, progressive and manual options – ensures that every call is purposeful. With features like “answering machine detection” and “advanced queue management”, resellers can offer a solution that maximises agent productivity while delivering a seamless customer experience.

The reseller edge: why Yaxxa Omni?

For dealers and resellers looking to expand their footprint in the unified communications space, Yaxxa Omni represents a golden opportunity. The platform’s inclusive licensing model, robust feature set and adaptability to various industries make it a standout product in a competitive market.

But what truly sets Yaxxa Omni apart is the partnership it offers. Resellers are not a cog in the sales machine; they are integral to Yaxxa’s success. With comprehensive training, support and access to cutting-edge technology, Yaxxa empowers their dealers and resellers to elevate their businesses while delivering supreme value to their clients.

Partner with Yaxxa Omni today

The unified communications market is growing, and businesses are increasingly looking for solutions that can meet their complex needs without breaking the bank. As a reseller of Yaxxa Omni, you’re not just selling software, you’re offering a future-ready solution backed by a trusted partner.

If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, contact us today to learn more about our reseller programme. Visit yaxxa.co.za to schedule a demo or connect with us on LinkedIn or Facebook. Together, we can redefine communication, one client at a time.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

