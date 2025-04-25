Next-level gaming starts with the AI-smart Honor Magic7 Pro

In a country where gamers dodge load shedding like incoming fire and dominate on prepaid data, the need for a device that keeps up is real. Enter the Honor Magic7 Pro, a phone that rewrites the rules with powerful AI features and game-ready hardware that can match over 22.5 million South African gamers’ energy.

Power, performance and pure gaming energy

Imagine you’re in hour two of a battle royale. Your squad’s wiped, but you’re still in it. What you don’t need is a phone that feels like a boerewors roll straight off the braai. The Magic7 Pro brings the heat in gameplay, not in your hand. The device’s GPU Turbo X and advanced AI-managed cooling system keep thing cool, so your focus stays on the win.

With AI-optimised SuperCharge tech, you’re back in the fight in just 20 minutes. It’s not just fast – it’s intelligent, too. The 5 850mAh third-generation silicon-carbon battery learns your habits, helping stretch battery health over time. Imagine pulling off a win with 3% left. Now imagine what you can do fully charged.

The 120Hz OLED display? It’s a whole new visual experience. The dual stereo speakers? Built for chaos. The stereo speaker system with an ultra-large sound cavity and spatial audio creates immersive soundscapes for every explosion, reload or victory cheer. Paired with a bass enhancement algorithm, every beat hits harder and every in-game moment feels more alive.

The Magic7 Pro’s AI software learns your gaming habits, adapts to your pace and optimises every move

And thanks to the AI camera, you’re not just flexing gameplay – your victory selfies and content captures are sharp, dynamic and social-ready. Whether it’s that screenshot-worthy kill or a cheeky team selfie mid-lobby, your phone knows exactly what to enhance.

Thanks to AI real-time rendering – a first in the industry – the Magic7 Pro delivers ultra-responsive, console-like gameplay and jaw-dropping graphics, powered by Honor’s advanced on-device AI and Snapdragon’s powerhouse architecture.

It also introduces the world’s first AI Predictive Scheduling Engine – yes, it’s that smart. It reads the scene, recognises frame rates and adjusts system resources in real time. The result? Frame rate stability that stays laser-locked. No stutter, just smooth sailing from lobby to leaderboard.

AI that plays the long game

Enjoy game-sense-level intelligence. The Magic7 Pro’s AI software learns your gaming habits, adapts to your pace and optimises every move. Whether you’re in the mood for rapid-fire action or strategic deep dives, it auto-tunes power and performance to keep you in your flow with no manual tweaking needed.

Even the AI hardware is in your corner; it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, featuring the next-gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Adreno GPU. This is PC-grade performance and works like your own in-game strategist: ultra-fast, always ready and never laggy.

Honor’s Magic Capsule is your undercover assistant. It drops in with key info – battery life, delivery updates, messages – without pulling you out of the game. That’s AI working silently in the background, managing distractions so you can stay locked in and lethal.

Honor’s AI Eye Comfort Display, which achieves all-around natural light simulation, including colour, spectrum, polarisation, continuity, brightness and rhythm, is pioneering a new standard in eye care by simulating natural light characteristics across all dimensions.

Available now in sleek Lunar Shadow Grey finish from Vodacom from R29 999, the Honor Magic7 Pro is the ultimate performance phone that turns every match into a masterclass.

For more information, visit www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-magic7-pro.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

