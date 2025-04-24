Honor Magic7 Pro takes the crown in mobile gaming

Gaming phones are the top choice for serious gamers, but flagship phones are also worth considering as they offer plenty of power and are great all-rounders, handling everything from everyday tasks to more demanding activities.

Building on its predecessor’s already competent hardware, the Honor Magic7 Pro is a revolutionary smartphone for gaming, offering unparalleled performance, breathtaking visuals and AI-driven innovations that transform every gaming session into a fully immersive experience.

Mobile gamers demand devices that can keep up with fast-paced action, complex graphics and quick screen taps. The Honor Magic7 Pro delivers on every front, seamlessly blending raw power with intuitive design to provide a flawless gaming experience.

Performance and power for the ultimate gaming smartphone

At the core of the Honor Magic7 Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, engineered for gamers who demand the very best gaming experience from their devices. The Snapdragon 8 Elite provides blazing-fast performance, handling even the most demanding games with ease. Whether you’re fighting your way through a multiplayer battle royale, exploring vast open-world RPGs or testing your reflexes in an adrenaline-fuelled racing game, the Honor Magic7 Pro ensures a seamless experience with no lag.

Thanks to its AI Real-Time Rendering technology, the Honor Magic7 Pro delivers PC-level graphics and optimised performance on a handheld device. This advanced feature leverages the phone’s GPU and AI capabilities to optimise textures, lighting and frame rates, delivering visuals that are not only detailed but also stunningly realistic.

Powering this performance is the Honor Magic7 Pro’s ultra-large 5 850mAh battery, a true gamechanger in mobile power technology. Gamers know the frustration of a drained battery mid-match, especially during long gaming sessions. This battery ensures you can keep playing for hours without interruption. Even better, the Honor Magic7 Pro supports 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging, allowing you to top up quickly between games. In just 33 minutes, the device can charge fully with a wired charger, while wireless charging takes just 44 minutes for a complete charge.

The Honor Magic7 Pro also addresses one of the biggest challenges in mobile gaming: heat management. Intense gaming can push devices to their limits, causing overheating that leads to throttled performance and uncomfortable handling. The Honor Magic7 Pro is equipped with an Ultra Wide Area Cooling System that ensures that the phone stays cool even in the most intense gaming sessions. This not only protects the hardware but also enhances the overall gaming experience by keeping the device comfortable to hold, even after long hours of gameplay.

Lag-free visuals for the smoothest gameplay

Visuals are incredibly important to gamers, and the Honor Magic7 Pro’s display is designed to impress. Featuring the Natural Light Honor AI Eye Comfort Display, the Honor Magic7 Pro is capable of delivering stunning visuals while prioritising eye health. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for flicker-free performance and reduced blue light, ensuring you can play for extended periods without straining your eyes.

The Circadian Night Display utilises AI to learn usage patterns and adjusts the display’s colour temperature to promote a restful night’s sleep. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth motion, making every movement fluid and highly responsive. This feature is invaluable for tracking fast-moving opponents in first-person shooters or enjoying the cinematic brilliance of story-driven games.

Another standout innovation for gaming is the AI Game Super Resolution Engine, built to optimise performance during action-packed scenes filled with motion. Mobile games are known for their fast pace – explosions, character movements and dynamic environments all unfolding at once. This engine intelligently processes those elements in real time, maintaining fluid gameplay even during the most chaotic moments. It’s especially beneficial in multiplayer settings, where every millisecond counts, and quick reactions can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

An immersive experience in the palm of your hand

Audio immersion is another area where the Honor Magic7 Pro excels. The Honor Surround Subwoofer and integrated ultra-large sound cavity deliver powerful bass and a three-dimensional sound environment that pulls you right into the game. From the soft crunch of leaves underfoot to the explosions of a battlefield, every sound is delivered with remarkable depth and clarity. The spatial audio technology creates a realistic sound stage, making you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

Performance that meets pro-level demands

The Honor Magic7 Pro, available from R29 999, demonstrates its high-performance capabilities with ease, effortlessly handling graphically intensive games like PUBG Mobile without any noticeable lag or frame drops. Its advanced hardware and optimised thermal management make it clear that this device is engineered for sustained, high-load gaming scenarios, delivering stable performance even during prolonged, resource-heavy sessions.

For more information, visit www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-magic7-pro.

