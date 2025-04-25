TCS | From fibre to clean tech: Khudu Pitje on New GX Capital’s next chapter

New GX Capital, one of the principal investors in Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa parent CIVH, recently announced it was launching a R2.4-billion clean-tech investment fund in partnership with RMB Ventures.

To unpack the details of the new fund and why it’s being established, New GX Capital founder and CEO Khudusela Pitje joined TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod in the latest episode of the TechCentral Show for a wide-ranging conversation.

In the interview, Pitje chatted about the fund – called the Airnegize Capital Fund – and its plans to invest in renewable energy and water and gas infrastructure across Africa.

New GX Capital and RMB Ventures have described the fund as “one of the largest of its kind on the continent”. It has secured R2.4-billion in initial commitments, with the companies targeting a further R1.6-billion before financial close in the coming months.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Pitje expands on:

His career background and the formation of New GX Capital;

The role his father, the late HM Pitje, a businessman and former mayor of Mamelodi, played in his life and career choices;

His role in helping build Dark Fibre Africa and CIVH;

Why he feels the decision by the competition authorities to block the acquisition by Vodacom of a 30% co-controlling stake in Maziv – a subsidiary of CIVH that houses Vumatel and DFA – was wrongheaded;

The role New GX Capital plays today, as well as its investment philosophy;

What led to the creation of the Airnegize Fund with RMB Ventures; and

The role and future of black economic empowerment in South Africa.

Don’t miss a fascinating conversation!

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

