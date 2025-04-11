Khudu Pitje behind new, R2.4-billion clean-tech fund

New GX Capital, which was one the early backers of Dark Fibre Africa, is launching a R2.4-billion clean-tech investment fund in partnership with RMB Ventures.

Called Airnergize Capital Fund I, the new fund will invest in renewable energy and water and gas infrastructure across Africa. New GX Capital and RMBV have described the fund as “one of the largest of its kind on the continent”.

New GX Capital was founded by CEO Khudusela Pitje, a well-known businessman who has interests in the telecommunications, technology and infrastructure industries.

Airnergize Capital will focus on thematic investments across renewable energy, gas and water

The Airnegize fund, which is black owned and controlled, has secured R2.4-billion in initial commitments and is targeting a further R1.6-billion by the time it closes in the months ahead.

“Airnergize Capital will be managed by New GX, with a focus on thematic investments across renewable energy, gas and water. Its investment strategy is aligned with global sustainability goals, prioritising innovative solutions that support a low-carbon economy and promote inclusive growth,” RMBV and New GX said in a joint statement on Friday.

The fund has already made its first investment by “vending in” Sustainable Power Solutions Africa (SPS), a portfolio company in the New GX stable. SPS is a big player in the commercial and industrial solar PV and battery market.

“The fund’s investments will support the growth of sustainable infrastructure and contribute to the economic development of South Africa,” said RMBV’s Eutychus Mbuthia. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: