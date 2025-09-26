Nedbank pumps nearly R500-million into New GX Capital fund

New GX Capital’s clean-tech investment fund, Airnergize Capital Fund I, has secured US$28-million (R488-million) in funding from Nedbank CIB.

Led by New GX Capital CEO Khudusela Pitje, Airnergize was launched in April this year with the intention of investing in renewable energy, gas and water infrastructure across Africa. The fund has secured a total of $161-million (R2.8-billion) in funding from various investors.

“We are humbled by Nedbank CIB’s support which started four years ago in acquiring little known Mettle Solar, which today is one of the leading commercial and industrial solar and storage platforms known as Sustainable Power Solutions,” Pitje said in a statement on Friday.

“The partnership will continue under the Airnergize Capital umbrella to allow us to scale across clean tech infrastructure.”

Airnegize funding

At its launch in April, Airnergize secured $111-million from RMB Ventures. Stellenbosch-based Sustainable Power Solution, which New GX Capital previously held a stake in, is now under the Airnergize portfolio and “is well positioned to scale further in South Africa and selected African markets”.

“Nedbank CIB is a like-minded, long-term investor that shares our vision to build a leading clean-tech platform under the Airnergize Capital umbrella – one that unlocks a sustainable tomorrow for South Africa and the continent,” said Tebatso Modiba, deal executive at Airnergize Capital, in the statement. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

