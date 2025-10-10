Remgro-backed EXSA powers up R87-million solar farm in South Africa

Energy Exchange of Southern Africa (EXSA) has partnered with Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS) to build a 5 600kWp solar farm in Malmesbury in the Westen Cape. The project, which is 25 acres in size, will generate about two million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

EXSA said on Thursday that SPS will serve as both the independent power producer and engineering, procurement and construction contractor. Investec is providing financial backing for the R87-million project.

EXSA, which is owned by Remgro and Rand Merchant Bank, entered into a long-term agreement with SPS on the project, which is called SlimSun Too, though a 10-year power purchase agreement.

It said in a statement that phase 1 is in the final commissioning stage, following approval of the Eskom grid connection.

Testing by the renewable energy technical evaluation committee is in progress, and the plant will soon begin supplying renewable power directly through EXSA.

Additional phase

An additional phase has been contracted by the parties to double the project’s capacity to 10MW, with financial close reached and construction scheduled to commence in the coming months.

EXSA CEO Wayne Cowie said solar power is playing an increasingly vital role in South Africa.

“Collaborating with EXSA allows us to develop our solar projects in South Africa further. We’re excited about the potential for growth and the positive impact this project will have on the environment and local economy,” added SPS co-founder François van Themaat. — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

