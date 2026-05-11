Vodacom paid nearly twice book value for its Maziv stake

The detail in Vodacom Group’s full-year results announcement, released on Monday, reveals just how richly the South African mobile operator has valued its long-fought-for acquisition of a stake in Maziv – the fibre business that houses Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

For its 30% interest in Maziv, Vodacom paid total consideration of R12.64-billion, made up of R7.93-billion in cash, R143-million in capitalised costs and R4.57-billion in fibre assets and contractual rights contributed into the Maziv structure. The cash leg was funded by R7.93-billion in preference shares issued to a syndicate including Standard Bank, Absa, Depfin Investments, Rapvest Investments and Rand Merchant Bank.

Because Vodacom acquired its 30% by subscribing for newly issued Maziv shares rather than buying out existing holders, the consideration implies a “post-money” equity valuation of approximately R42-billion for the whole of Maziv – meaning the value of the business including Vodacom’s freshly injected capital. The pre-existing business, before that fresh capital was injected, was implicitly valued at around R29.5-billion. Neither figure is a true enterprise valuation (EV), since Maziv’s net debt is not disclosed in the results announcement; the actual EV would be higher.

Goodwill is an accounting way of capturing the things you can’t easily put a price tag on

Of the R12.64-billion consideration, only R6.36-billion represents Vodacom’s share of Maziv’s identifiable net assets at the acquisition date. The remaining R6.28-billion – almost half – is goodwill.

When one company buys another, accountants tally up the fair value of everything tangible and identifiable that the buyer is getting: the cables in the ground, the office buildings, the receivables, the spectrum licences, the customer contracts and so on, minus the liabilities. Anything the buyer pays above that total ends up in goodwill.

Goodwill is an accounting way of capturing the things you can’t easily put a price tag on: brand strength, market position, customer loyalty, expected synergies, the value of an assembled workforce and – most importantly – the future cash flows the buyer expects the business to generate beyond what its current net assets would justify.

Goodwill

In Vodacom’s case, Maziv’s identifiable net assets are largely the fibre network itself – the ducts, cables and equipment that has passed 2.3 million homes. Vodacom paid R6.36-billion for its 30% share of those tangible and identifiable assets. The other R6.28-billion buys things that can’t be photographed: Maziv’s 40% market share of homes passed, its dominant position in the South African fibre market, expected synergies with Vodacom’s mobile network and – critically – the assumption that Maziv will keep growing.

Because Vodacom accounts for Maziv as an associate (it has significant influence but not control), the goodwill is not broken out separately on the balance sheet. It is embedded in the carrying value of the investment, which sat at R12.27-billion at 31 March 2026 after a R426-million elimination relating to a gain on fibre assets Vodacom sold into the structure.

For an industrial or asset-heavy acquisition, a goodwill ratio approaching 50% would be high. For a deal in telecoms, technology or a network-based business with a leading market position, it is closer to the norm. Acquirers in these sectors are typically paying for future cash flows, network effects and the strategic value of incumbency rather than for the replacement cost of plant and equipment.

Fibre is somewhat hybrid. The physical infrastructure has clear tangible value – you can count the kilometres of cable – but the business value of a market-leading fibre platform comes from its footprint, its commercial relationships and its ability to monetise homes passed over many years. Paying nearly twice the book value of the underlying net assets for a 30% stake in the largest player in a structurally growing market is not, on its own, evidence of overpayment.

What it does mean is that more than R6-billion of the value Vodacom has put on its balance sheet rests on Maziv delivering against expectations. If Maziv’s Ebitda growth disappoints, or if fibre competition compresses returns harder than anticipated, that goodwill becomes vulnerable to impairment in future. – (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

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