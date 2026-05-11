Naspers unit offloads stake in food giant for R6.5-billion

Prosus, the Naspers-controlled consumer internet group, has agreed to sell a 5% stake in German food delivery giant Delivery Hero to Aspex Management for approximately €335-million – around R6.5-billion at the time of writing.

The transaction involves nearly 15.2 million Delivery Hero ordinary shares at €22/share. That price represents a 10% premium to Delivery Hero’s closing share price and a 22% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the shares as of 8 May 2026.

The sale forms part of Prosus’s commitments to the European Commission, which in August 2025 approved the group’s acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com on condition that the group significantly reduce its shareholding in Delivery Hero. Both Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero are major players in the European food delivery sector.

The Aspex transaction follows Prosus’s sale of a 4.5% stake in Delivery Hero to Uber in April, also part of the same competition commitments.

Naspers, listed on the JSE, controls Amsterdam-listed Prosus, which holds a portfolio of consumer internet investments globally including a significant stake in Chinese technology giant Tencent. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

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