Naspers stalwart Steve Pacak passes away

Naspers has announced the death of Steve Pacak, the long-serving non-executive director who chaired the group’s audit and risk committees.

Pacak began his career with Naspers at M-Net in 1988 and held various executive positions within the group before being appointed an executive director of the JSE-listed company in 1998. He served as group financial director until his retirement from that role in 2014, after which he remained on the board as a non-executive director.

He also served as an independent non-executive director of Prosus, Naspers’s Amsterdam-listed sister company, having joined that board in August 2019. Prosus issued a parallel statement announcing his death.

A qualified South African chartered accountant with a BAcc from the University of the Witwatersrand, Pacak was also previously a director of MultiChoice and various other Naspers group companies.

Paying tribute, Naspers chairman Koos Bekker said: “Over almost four decades, Steve was a key mover in the development of our Naspers group. His financial and business acumen, deep knowledge of our business and work ethic were invaluable. Beyond professional achievements, Steve was one of the most honest and decent human beings I ever met. He will be missed.”

Pacak is survived by his wife Sheila and his children Stephanie and Gerard. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media