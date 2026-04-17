Prosus offloads 4.5% of Delivery Hero to Uber for €270-million

Naspers subsidiary Prosus has sold a 4.5% stake in German food delivery group Delivery Hero to Uber Technologies for about €270-million, taking a further step towards meeting European Commission commitments imposed as a condition of its takeover of Just Eat Takeaway.com.

The Naspers-controlled technology investor said on Friday it had agreed to sell roughly 13.58 million ordinary shares in Frankfurt-listed Delivery Hero at €20/share – a premium of about 22% to the share’s one-month volume-weighted average price on 16 April. Prosus’s interest in the company will drop from 26.3% to 21.8% once the transaction settles.

The disposal is part of a regulatory undertaking linked to Prosus’s €4.1-billion acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com, announced in February 2025. The European Commission cleared the deal in August last year only after Prosus agreed to cut its Delivery Hero holding significantly within 12 months and not to nominate directors connected to Naspers or Prosus to the German company’s management or supervisory boards.

The Just Eat deal made Prosus the world’s fourth-largest food delivery group by gross transaction value

Prosus first signalled the Delivery Hero sell-down as a concession in mid-2025 to unblock the Just East transaction, which was ultimately declared unconditional in October 2025. Just Eat Takeaway.com was delisted from Euronext Amsterdam on 17 November.

The Just Eat transaction made Prosus the world’s fourth-largest food delivery group by gross transaction value, bolting the European operator’s 17-country footprint onto Latin American unit iFood, a 25% holding in Indian platform Swiggy and a roughly 4% stake in China’s Meituan.

Just Eat Takeaway had offloaded US subsidiary Grubhub to start-up Wonder for just US$650-million shortly before accepting the Prosus bid – well below the $7.3-billion it paid to buy the business in 2020.

Aspex

The Uber deal is not the only exit Prosus has been weighing. Bloomberg reported in late March that Prosus had held preliminary talks with Hong Kong-based Aspex Management – currently Delivery Hero’s second-largest shareholder on 9.2% – about the potential sale of a further 10% stake. Aspex has been pressing Delivery Hero’s supervisory board to oust the company’s CEO and top executives.

Prosus said it remained committed to completing the sale of its remaining Delivery Hero stake within the required regulatory timeframe and to maximising shareholder value in the process. – (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media