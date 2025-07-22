Prosus moves to unlock Just Eat takeover with Delivery Hero selldown

Prosus has offered to sell down its holding in Delivery Hero to help pave the way for regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com, according to people familiar with the matter.

The European Commission had pressed Amsterdam-based Prosus to reduce significantly or divest its stake in the German food delivery firm, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. It’s unclear how much of the stake Prosus will ultimately sell and no final decisions have been made, they said.

The Dutch technology investor, which is controlled by South Africa’s Naspers, owns 27% of Delivery Hero and is its largest shareholder.

“Following constructive conversations with the European Commission, we have submitted remedies that directly and comprehensively address the concerns expressed in their preliminary assessment, with a view to obtaining a phase 1 approval,” a spokesman for Prosus said.

A representative for the European Commission and Delivery Hero didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Just Eat declined to comment.

Prosus agreed to buy Just Eat for €4.1-billion in February, and the deal has been awaiting clearance by antitrust regulators. It’s set to be CEO Fabricio Bloisi’s largest deal since he took the helm last year. It could also make Prosus — which also owns Brazil’s iFood and has stakes in China’s Meituan — the world’s fourth-largest food delivery company by gross transaction value.

In an interview in April, Bloisi said he wanted to find synergy between Prosus’ portfolio companies and create super apps that span on-demand services to create lifestyle experiences. — Samuel Stolton, Loni Prinsloo and Yazhou Sun, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

