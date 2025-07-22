TCS+ | Vox’s Craig Blignaut on the data boom and the future of Wi-Fi

Data is like oxygen in the digital era, and people are using more of it. In 2025 alone, global mobile data usage is projected to reach 200 exabytes per month. That is 200 billion gigabytes of data consumed monthly by everything from high-definition video streaming to online gaming and IoT.

This trend has implications for infrastructure – in the home, in business and even in shared outdoor spaces. For the people consuming the data, connecting with ease as they migrate between different environments is paramount; but so is the privacy and integrity of their personal data.

In this episode of TCS+, Vox Wi-Fi product manager Craig Blignaut discusses the trends in data consumption, their drivers and how Wi-Fi technology is evolving to meet people’s needs.

Blignaut delves into:

Why data has become the lifeblood of modern society;

How newer technologies like generative AI are shaping trends in data consumption;

The different ways people gain access to the internet;

How Wi-Fi has contributed to making the internet cheaper and more accessible;

How an enterprise’s Wi-Fi experience contributes to how visitors experience a company’s brand; and

The role is AI playing in enhancing network connectivity.

