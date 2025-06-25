Prosus aiming to double revenue in three years

Technology investor Prosus is aiming to double its revenue over the next three years as the company focuses on building out large e-commerce platforms, CEO Fabricio Bloisi said during its capital markets day on Wednesday.

Bloisi said the Dutch company aims to double its annual revenue by 2028, which would bring sales to about US$12.5-billion, up from $6.2-billion for the year ended 31 March.

Prosus, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Naspers, has shifted to more actively developing and operating its portfolio of e-commerce platforms and food delivery companies. It’s using artificial intelligence to cut costs and has acquired new businesses, including Just Eat Takeaway.com and online travel firm Despegar.

I would love to build one of the biggest tech companies outside of the US

It’s part of Bloisi’s ambition to double the company’s market value to $200-billion by mid-2028. If he succeeds, he’ll be eligible for a $100-million bonus.

“We are working toward a $100-billion-bigger Prosus,” Bloisi said. “I would love to build one of the biggest tech companies outside of the US.”

Prosus was spun out from Cape Town-headquartered Naspers and listed in Amsterdam in 2019. Through Naspers, the company made a blockbuster investment in Tencent Holdings in 2001, when it paid $34-million for a 50% stake. Today, it owns about a quarter of the company, a stake worth about $140-billion. The group’s investment in the Chinese tech giant has distorted Prosus’s stock price and created a gap between the value of the stake and the rest of the group’s businesses.

The company has pushed to reduce the value gap by spinning off Prosus and by selling down Tencent shares to buy back Naspers and Prosus shares. It’s also been scouring the globe for investments as part of a plan to build the biggest lifestyle e-commerce company in Europe, India and Latin America. — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

