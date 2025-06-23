Prosus profit surges 47% as e-commerce bet pays off

Dutch technology investor Prosus on Monday reported full-year core headline earnings of US$7.4-billion, up 47% year on year and exceeding its financial targets, bolstered by its expansion in lifestyle e-commerce.

The company said e-commerce revenue grew 21% to $6.2-billion, fuelled by advances in artificial intelligence and innovation, as it continued to expand in Latin America, Europe and India.

Prosus, owned by South African technology investor Naspers, is pivoting from an investment group to a lifestyle tech company, a strategic shift that Bank of America highlighted in a note prior to the earnings publication as a key enabler that could boost financial yields and shift its investment case.

Prosus’s free cash flow, excluding the dividend it receives on its holding in Tencent, was positive for the first time

“We are making good progress with the purchase of Just Eat Takeaway.com, which will create a new AI-powered tech champion in Europe,” CEO Fabricio Bloisi said in a statement.

Prosus announced in late February an agreement to buy Just Eat Takeaway for €4.1-billion to create a European tech champion.

For the first time in its history, Prosus’s free cash flow, excluding the dividend it receives on its holding in Tencent, was positive, climbing to $36-million from negative $235-million in the last financial year.

“We expect this momentum to continue, and to add at least the same level of incremental adjusted Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) in the full year of 2026,” chief financial officer Nico Marais said in a statement.

Naspers on Monday reported a 59.4% jump in its full-year core headline earnings. — Leo Marchandon and Mateusz Rabiega, (c) 2025 Reuters

