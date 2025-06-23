Netstar doubles down on global markets while backing SA growth

Netstar, South Africa’s homegrown telematics brand, is accelerating its global expansion, building on its strong foothold in Australia and now extending its reach into new international markets.

As the company scales, it remains at the forefront of connected vehicle technology and advanced fleet solutions. By strategically positioning itself to capitalise on emerging mobility trends, Netstar is unlocking new market opportunities, enhancing operational efficiencies and delivering unmatched value to businesses and fleet operators worldwide.

“Netstar has been at the forefront of vehicle tracking and recovery for 30 years, and we are continuing our international expansion,” said Grant Fraser, group MD of Netstar. “By integrating AI-powered analytics, enhancing our software-as-a-service platform with predictive insights and leading innovative telematic solutions, we are helping consumers, businesses and fleet operators optimise efficiencies and enhance safety in the territories we operate in.”

For three decades, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the local telematics industry

While expanding internationally, Netstar remains deeply committed to its South African roots. For three decades, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the local telematics industry, offering in-house-developed and -supported solutions that drive economic growth and job creation. To reinforce this role, Fraser has appointed Jeandre Koen as the new MD of Netstar South Africa.

Bringing a wealth of operational experience and a passion for innovation, Koen is set to lead the company’s next phase of growth within the region. “Our vision for Netstar South Africa is clear – we will continue to innovate, expand and solidify our market-leading position while staying true to our principles of customer obsession with a focus on local growth,” said Koen. “We are committed to offering world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of the South African market.”

Key priorities

Under Koen’s leadership, Netstar South Africa will align with the company’s broader global strategy while addressing local market demands. Key priorities include enhancing service delivery, investing in next-generation technology and supporting South Africa’s evolving transport ecosystem.

“As Netstar continues to strengthen its position as a leader in advanced telematics and mobility solutions, our commitment to growth and international reach remains unwavering,” said Fraser. “Through our focus on technology, the acquisition of top talent and the expansion of our market presence, we aim to consistently provide outstanding value for all our stakeholders.

About Netstar

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, is a leader in vehicle tracking, telematics and fleet management solutions. With more than two million subscribers and three decades of experience in the industry, Netstar provides cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and individuals to improve efficiency, enhance safety and reduce risk on the road.

