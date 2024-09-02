Introducing Netstar STARtag: next-gen stolen vehicle recovery and asset tracking

Netstar, a leading provider of vehicle tracking and fleet management solutions, has unveiled its latest generation stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and asset-tracking devices, the STARtag series.

The STARtag series represents significant advancements in asset tracking and SVR technology and aims to revolutionise the tracking industry with an always-active device.

Unlike previous and competing technologies, the new device allows for tracking and map visibility through the MyNetstar app, marking a step change in how our customers can manage their assets.

The device is less than pocket-sized and can be attached to a variety of assets with the help a Netstar technician

These improvements also include an ability to monitor battery levels, reducing the risk of unit power failure, which can often go unnoticed or happen unexpectedly.

In addition to improved tracking and monitoring, Netstar has worked to greatly improve security, building on our long history of anti-jamming technology, resulting in a product that is highly resistant to jamming.

All this is wrapped in a compact package that we’re particularly excited about as it opens up our ability to track and monitor items beyond vehicles and trailers and can now enter markets with non-motorised assets.

The device is less than pocket-sized and can be attached to a variety of assets with the help of a Netstar technician. Netstar’s testing has shown this to be effective for items such as motorcycles, bikes, solar panels, cargo, bags, bins, industrial equipment and generators that are often targeted in people’s homes, businesses and key strategic sites.

Vehicle mesh network

“Over the past 12 months, we have created a vehicle-to-vehicle mesh network which will revolutionise the stolen vehicle and recovery industry,” said Netstar group MD Grant Fraser.

“STARtag is an active wireless, battery-powered device, offering reliability and further elevating tracking capabilities,” Fraser said. “The STARtag is also equipped with enhanced anti-jamming technology, demonstrating our commitment to security and ensuring high resistance to interference.

“As we launch STARtag, we are not just introducing a new SVR and asset-tracking product; we are empowering our customers and this allows Netstar to expand its market reach and protect a diverse range of high-value items. The innovation behind STARtag ensures a simpler, smarter and safer tomorrow as we lead the way into the future of tracking technology.”

Netstar is confident that the new design, installation method and overall technology package on vehicles and non-motorised assets will boost its recovery efforts in case of theft.

These compact tracking devices ensure secure and reliable monitoring of both mobile and stationary assets. Designed with robustness in mind, each unit is resistant to dust and water, making it durable in harsher environments.

The devices are self-powered, featuring an internal battery that provides an impressive operational life of up to five years, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

In addition to a durable design, the STARtag device boasts an array of features that enhance their tracking capabilities. They are equipped with over-the-air functionality for remote updates.

The use of Netstar’s proprietary RF network and GSM-based system allows for a more secure alternative for tracking, while the devices’ ability to activate a higher report rate upon detecting motion ensures a timely update on asset status.

Furthermore, the STARtag series is designed with an automatic self-test feature, with failure reporting and the capability for installation testing, all contributing to a user-friendly experience. These features, combined with a cost-effective product, make STARtag an attractive solution for safeguarding assets efficiently and effectively.