LG Electronics online store launched in South Africa

LG Electronics South Africa recently took a giant leap into the future of shopping with its online store, which will forever change how South Africans buy their favourite tech.

This is not just another e-commerce site; it is a bold move, changing the digital landscape and marking a new chapter in LG’s South African journey, said Jinkook Kang, president of LG Electronics South Africa.

“Now live at LG.com/za, our online store brings LG’s innovative gadgets straight to your fingertips, showcasing our unwavering commitment to putting customers first in ways never before seen in the local market,” Kang said.

We did not just open an online store; we are unlocking a portal to the future of retail in South Africa

As only the third market in the Middle East and Africa region to launch a brand-specific online store, LG South Africa is pioneering a new era of digital retail excellence. This achievement not only shows LG’s status as a technology leader but also demonstrates its commitment to meeting the changing needs of South African consumers.

Kang shared his excitement about the launch: “We did not just open an online store; we are unlocking a portal to the future of retail in South Africa. This platform represents a fusion of LG’s pioneering technology with the vibrant spirit of South African consumers. It’s more than a shopping destination – it’s a digital playground where innovation meets aspiration, where every click brings you closer to experiencing the extraordinary.”

The new e-commerce hub is a treasure trove of LG’s most sought-after products, from breathtaking OLED and QNED televisions that redefine visual experiences to futuristic home appliances that transform everyday tasks into moments of joy. Tech enthusiasts can explore an array of state-of-the-art monitors, while eco-conscious shoppers will delight in the energy-efficient air conditioning units.

Irresistible launch offer

To celebrate this digital milestone, LG is rolling out the red carpet with an irresistible offer which is music to every shopper’s ears. From 27 August to 30 September 2024, if you make an online purchase of R7 000 or more, LG will give you a free LG XBOOM XG2T speaker, valued at R1 199. This limited-time offer is exclusively available through the online store, giving customers more reason to explore LG’s digital shop.

But the excitement does not stop there. The company’s renowned Premium Service is available for select items bought through the online store. This white-glove treatment includes complimentary delivery, expert installation and dedicated ongoing support, ensuring that every LG product becomes an integral part of your lifestyle with ease.

LG has created a variety of payment options to meet the different needs of South African consumers. From interest-free instalments to credit alternatives, LG is making premium technology more accessible than ever before.

“We’re not just selling products; we’re crafting experiences that resonate with the South African spirit,” said Kang. “Our online store is a digital embodiment of our ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy – a place where technology enhances life, where innovation meets inspiration and where every purchase is a step towards a brighter, more connected future.”

As LG Electronics South Africa starts a new digital journey, the company remains committed to its core values of innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. The online store is more than just a way to sell things. It shows that LG cares about making life better for every South African through easy-to-use, innovative technology.

“This launch is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” Kang said. “We’re not just reimagining retail; we’re redefining the very essence of how South Africans interact with technology. Every click, purchase and unboxing is a chance to experience something amazing. Welcome to the future of shopping – welcome to the LG online store!”

Visit LG.com/za to explore LG’s new online store and experience the future of electronics shopping.

Read more articles by LG Electronics on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: