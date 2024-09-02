Resurgence of Internet Explorer exploits is a growing cyberthreat

Despite its obsolescence, Internet Explorer remains a target for cybercriminals. Recent research by Check Point highlights how threat actors exploit IE vulnerabilities using tricks like “mhtml” and .url file exploitation.

Internet Explorer is outdated and not updated anymore. This makes it a prime target for attackers who exploit its vulnerabilities to bypass modern security controls.

An alarming example of this is the resurgence of IE to execute remote code on a machine. By exploiting a URL with IE instead of the more secure Chrome/Edge browser on Windows, the attacker gains a significant advantage in compromising the victim’s computer, even when it’s running the modern Windows 10/11 operating system.

The resurgence of IE exploits underscores the need for constant vigilance and proactive security measures

Techniques like the “mhtml” trick and IE trick make victims believe they are opening a PDF file, while they are downloading and executing a dangerous .hta application.

To counter these threats, organisations must stay updated with the latest cybersecurity technologies. Microsoft has since issued patches to mitigate this vulnerability. Regularly update software and employ the latest security technologies to protect against these sophisticated attacks. Check Point and most reputable cybersecurity firms offer free posture check-ups to help organisations quickly gauge their security status.

Businesses should consider partnering with a cybersecurity provider to conduct a thorough assessment of their security posture. For customers and businesses lacking the internal resources to perform this evaluation, engaging a partner for a security posture check is essential. Many cybersecurity companies offer these assessments at no cost.

We recommend utilising Check Point’s services to perform a comprehensive evaluation of your cloud environment, on-premises systems or e-mail security. Our end-to-end posture assessment will provide valuable insights into your current security standing and help establish a benchmark for your ongoing cybersecurity efforts.

Three key steps to improve your cybersecurity status

Stay updated: Regularly update software and employ the latest security technologies. Awareness: Educate users about the risks of outdated software and phishing tactics. Assessments: Conduct regular security assessments to identify and mitigate against vulnerabilities.

The resurgence of IE exploits underscores the need for constant vigilance and proactive security measures. By staying informed and updated, organisations can protect themselves against evolving cyberthreats. The cybersecurity landscape is continuously changing, and so must our defences.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services. Follow Check Point on LinkedIn, X, YouTube or Facebook, or read the company’s blog.