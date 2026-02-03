China’s Haier takes aim at Samsung, LG and Hisense in South Africa

The entry of China’s Haier into South Africa looks set to sharpen competition in the local home appliance market, raising pressure on established brands such as Samsung, LG and Hisense.

The Chinese multinational launched its products at an event in Sandton on Monday, with a key focus on how a global player of Haier’s size will affect pricing, innovation and brand loyalty.

Haier is the world’s largest home appliance manufacturer by sales volume. It sells refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners globally. In South Africa, it is expanding its major appliance business alongside Kwikot, a local company best known for electric water heaters, in which Haier has a majority stake.

Roberto Rebelo, sales director at Haier South Africa, said the company has entered the South African market with a long-term approach rather than a price-driven strategy. Rebelo said Haier’s global scale and manufacturing footprint supported this strategy.

“In aircons, we have factories in Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria,” he said. “We do have quite an African footprint, with the hope of doing some localised production here soon.”

Energy efficiency formed a key part of Haier’s pitch, especially in a country affected by high electricity costs and load shedding. “Our products are very energy efficient, many of them rating above the standard AA ratings,” Rebelo said. “They use inverter technologies and ‘super direct drive’ motor technologies to minimise electricity use.”

Gradual impact

Arthur Goldstuck, MD of research firm World Wide Worx, said the competitive impact of Haier’s entry will likely be gradual rather than immediate.

“Haier is not disruptive in terms of immediate impact,” Goldstuck said. “It is positioning itself as a serious global appliance heavyweight with scale and a long-term view.”

Goldstuck said the biggest pressure will be felt in the middle of the market, where brands compete on value and features. “Appliances are replacement purchases, typically once in a decade,” he said. “Brand trust still counts heavily in South Africa.”

He said Hisense faces the greatest short- to medium-term risk. “Hisense is the most exposed. It has grown rapidly on a value-for-money narrative, which overlaps most directly with where Haier is likely to compete.”

Samsung and LG are better protected due to stronger premium positioning and broader product ranges, but Goldstuck cautioned that they are not immune. “Differentiation is narrowing in categories like refrigerators and washing machines.”

Goldstuck said after-sales support will be a key test for Haier and other new entrants. “Appliances are high anxiety purchases,” he said. “Brands that win trust through reliable service networks and clear warranties have a significant edge.”

Rebelo said Haier is aware of those concerns and is using warranty depth to build trust. He said Haier had also introduced lifetime warranties on key components.

“We have introduced the first lifetime warranty on the compressor parts and direct drive motor parts of certain washing machines,” Rebelo said.

On the wider issue of Chinese brands expanding in South Africa, Goldstuck said economic benefits and political risk could exist at the same time.

“Affordable, energy-efficient appliances support consumer welfare,” he said. “But the risk of backlash rises if local partnerships and skills transfer are not visibly part of the story.” — © 2026 NewsCentral Media

