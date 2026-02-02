Haier plants its flag in South Africa

China’s Haier Group, which claims it is the world’s leading appliance and electronics brand by sales volumes, has officially launched in South Africa.

Speaking at a launch event in Johannesburg on Monday, Song Yujun, president of Haier’s smart home division for international markets (outside China), said the company will focus on matching the quality and efficiency of its global offerings in the local market.

“We want to be the number one brand for South African consumers, not only for home appliances but for smart home solutions, too. Strong local leadership will play a critical role in translating global strategy into local execution,” said Yujun.

“Haier is focused on building a solid foundation across product, service and operations, while developing close connections with local partners and customers.”

Haier has been ranked as the world’s leading major appliances brand by global market research firm Euromonitor International for the last 17 years. This means that Haier sells more white goods such as washing machines, fridges and freezers than any other brand in the world. Euromonitor places Haier’s global market share at 12.1% over the 2025 calendar year. Competitors include Whirlpool, Midea, Samsung, LG and Hisense.

Smart home

Haier trades under various brands in different markets, most of which were acquired through corporate action over its 40-year history. These include GE Appliances in the US, Fisher and Paykel in New Zealand, Candy and Hoover in Europe, and Aqua in Japan.

Haier’s entry into the South African market has been progressive, kicking off with the acquisition of 120-year old South African water heating systems company Kwikot in December 2024. Following the acquisition, Kwikot pivoted its strategy from being a hardware manufacturer to being a provider of smart home heating and monitoring solutions.

The pivot dovetails into Haier’s broader smart home strategy announced earlier this month.

Alongside Kwikot’s offering of solar, gas and industrial water-heating solutions, Haier in South Africa will offer fridges, freezers, washing machines, TVs and air conditioners woven together by its integrated smart home solution. This matches the company’s global strategy, which is focused on using AI infused solutions to promote intelligence in the home.

Haier has 10 R&D centres globally in key markets, including the US, Germany, Japan and China. Yujun said that as the company’s presence in the local market strengthens, Haier plans to add more local manufacturing and assembly capacity to supply local and regional markets. Assembly plants have been set up in Algeria and Tunisia, serving markets in the northern regions of Africa including Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya.

“Last week, we completed our first shopping stand in South Africa. Today we are launching our new brand, our new products. In the near future, we will establish local manufacturing spaces across multiple product categories,” said Yujun. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

