Family and home at the heart of LG’s new campaign

LG Electronics has announced a new campaign of short videos under the “Life’s Good” brand slogan, titled Get More Care. This follows the success of previous themes Get More Love and Get More Magic, aimed at highlighting how LG products enable small gestures of love and care among family members so that they can enjoy true “Life’s Good” moments amid unforgettable experiences.

Throughout the video series, LG will showcase those sometimes-unnoticed loving moments experienced in the home while shining a subtle light on how its products enhance everyday lives through the brand’s innovative technology intricately interwoven into its customers’ lives, by chasing their vicarious football dreams or simply following their favourite teams in 4K clarity.

Learn more at www.lg.com/za/get-more-care

A key highlight of the campaign is the immersive family viewing experience provided by LG’s ground-breaking OLED screens – such as the LG Signature OLED M3 4K Smart TV, offering a portal to new universes. With unparalleled picture quality and vivid colours, and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, LG OLED screens transform an otherwise ordinary viewing into an unforgettable experience of resplendent immersion, bringing families closer together.

hrough these heartwarming short films, we aim to show how our products make everyday moments more special

Additionally, the campaign will showcase the convenience of LG’s WebOS, a smart platform that offers seamless access to a wide range of entertainment options and smart home features. Whether it’s finding the perfect movie or the latest TV shows for family night, explore a vast array of content with built-in streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV+. LG’s intuitive WebOS interface also means receiving personalised sports updates and tailored content recommendations is as easy as accessing further built-in apps like Music and Sports, making family time entertainment effortless and enjoyable.

The cutting-edge InstaView knock-knock feature is another standout in the campaign, perfect for revealing those sometimes-hidden signs of love. This technology, available on LG’s latest refrigerators, allows users to see inside with a simple knock, making meal preparation more interactive and fun. Families can easily decide what to cook from the fridge without opening a door.

‘Get More Care’

“We are excited to introduce ‘Get More Care’ as our new brand campaign,” said Elena Yiallouris, corporate and PR marketing specialist at LG Electronics South Africa. “Through these heartwarming short films, we aim to show how our products make everyday moments more special and meaningful. At LG, we believe that technology should enhance the way we care for each other, and this campaign perfectly encapsulates LG’s ‘Life’s Good’ vision.”

LG’s commitment to human-centred innovation and user-centric design is at the forefront of this campaign, demonstrating how the company’s products contribute to a more connected and caring lifestyle. By showcasing the practical benefits and emotional value of LG’s technology, “Get More Care” aims to resonate with families across the region.

The four-episode Get More Care video campaign, which launches in this month, showcases fun and touching stories in the home, and ties in effortlessly with LG’s brand direction and visual identity, while maintaining and reiterating the brand’s core values of “Uncompromised Customer Experience”, “Human-Centred Innovation”, and “Warmth to Power a Smile”.

To learn more about LG’s campaign, please visit www.lg.com/za/get-more-care.

About LG Electronics

