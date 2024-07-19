Ashona Kooblall is new CFO at EOH

JSE-listed technology services group EOH Holdings has appointed a new chief financial officer. Ashona Kooblall will take on the role from Monday, 22 July, following the resignation of the incumbent, Marialet Greeff.

TechCentral reported last month that Greeff had resigned, four months after being appointed to the CFO role on a full-time basis in February.

“EOH interim CEO Marius de la Rey acknowledges Marialet’s integral role in resolving issues such as the PAYE dispute with the South African Revenue Service and joins the board in wishing her well in her future endeavours,” EOH said in a statement to shareholders on Friday.

At the same time, Nosipho Molope has stepped down from the EOH board, where she was non-executive director

Kooblall joined EOH in 2020 as the finance director of iOCO South Africa and became CFO of iOCO, EOH’s largest operating division, in January 2024, a position she held until June 2024.

“Ashona brings a wealth of understanding and experience in the financial operations and businesses of the EOH group to her new position as group CFO,” EOH said.

She completed her articles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and her previous experience includes being the group financial manager for Tiger Brands and a finance manager for Barloworld. Prior to joining EOH, Kooblall was finance director for Nike Africa until 2019.

Board changes

At the same time, Nosipho Molope has stepped down from the EOH board, where she was a non-executive director. She had chaired the group’s audit and risk committee.

Rhys Summerton replaces Molope as chair of committee with immediate effect. Summerton is founder and investor at UK-based Milkwood Capital. He is a previous MD and former global head of emerging market equity research at Citigroup. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

Read next: Zizi Kodwa arrested over EOH corruption allegations