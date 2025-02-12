TCS | Zimi Charge CEO Michael Maas on electrifying SA’s logistics fleets

South African logistics firm Bakers SA recently deployed the first electric trucks to its fleet of more than a thousand vehicles.

Working with Stellenbosch-based EV charging and software company Zimi Charge, Bakers’ deployment points a potential future in South Africa in which planet-warming trucks are replaced with electric alternatives.

Michael Maas, CEO of Zimi Charge, recently joined Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show to talk about the company’s solutions, its deployment for Bakers SA and its expansion plans.

In this episode of the show, Maas unpacks:

The project with Bakers SA, what Zimi Charge supplied and how it works in practice;

The background to Zimi Charge and its focus on deploying both EV charging stations and building the software stack around them;

The current state of EV charging infrastructure in South Africa and what more needs to be done to support the growing number of EVs on South African roads; and

The market opportunity for Zimi Charge.

Don’t miss a great discussion!

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: