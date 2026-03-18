Zimi, Charge Holdings partner to electrify freight on N3 corridor

Logistics aggregator Zimi Charge and Zero Carbon Holdings (Charge Holdings) — previously Zero Carbon Charge — have signed a three-year agreement to support the roll-out of electric freight operations along the N3 corridor between Johannesburg and Durban.

The partnership comes as Charge Holdings prepares to launch two new off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations along the route in May 2026 — Charge N3 Tugela in KwaZulu-Natal and Charge N3 Roadside in the Free State. These will support Zimi’s deployment of electric delivery fleets on the corridor.

Under the deal, Zimi-operated vehicles will have reserved charging capacity of up to 500kWh per station per day. Each site will support peak charging of more than 300kW with six fast-charging connectors capable of delivering up to 600A.

This allows us to deploy electric delivery vehicles on one of the country’s busiest freight routes

Zimi works with commercial fleet operators to deploy electric vehicles on fixed routes, bundling vehicles, energy and software in a single lease. The model is designed to shield operators from rising electricity tariffs and volatile fuel prices.

Zimi CEO Michael Maas said reliable charging infrastructure was essential for fleet electrification. “Working with Charge Holdings allows us to deploy electric delivery vehicles on one of the country’s busiest freight routes while ensuring predictable charging access and operational uptime,” he said.

Charge Holdings co-founder and director Andries Malherbe said the partnership demonstrated how off-grid renewable charging infrastructure could support long-distance electric freight.

National strategy

“By working with Zimi’s logistics partners, we can ensure that our infrastructure is supported by consistent commercial demand from fleet operators, alongside the growing passenger EV market,” he said.

The N3 roll-out forms part of Charge Holdings’ broader national deployment strategy, which began with the construction of an off-grid charging station outside Wolmaransstad in North West. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

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