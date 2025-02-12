Big anti-piracy busts in the Western Cape

Three alleged content piracy operations in the Western Cape have been targeted in law enforcement operations.

Through “coordinated efforts”, the raids were conducted in Maitland, Wellington and Worcester, leading to multiple arrests and legal proceedings.

“MultiChoice’s Irdeto anti-piracy department and the Western Cape provincial commercial crime investigation unit, in collaboration with police CID units, successfully executed three targeted enforcement operations in the Western Cape,” MultiChoice Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recent enforcement actions involved:

Worcester raid on 30 January 2025: A suspect allegedly linked to illegal streaming activities was arrested. The suspect appeared in court the next day, with additional proceedings set for this week.

A suspect allegedly linked to illegal streaming activities was arrested. The suspect appeared in court the next day, with additional proceedings set for this week. Maitland, Cape Town raid on 17 December 2024: A suspect allegedly engaged in illegal streaming operations was apprehended, and investigations are ongoing to identify further connections to piracy syndicates.

A suspect allegedly engaged in illegal streaming operations was apprehended, and investigations are ongoing to identify further connections to piracy syndicates. Wellington raid on 28 November 2024: An operation led by Wellington detectives resulted in the arrest of a suspect who was allegedly involved in unauthorised content distribution. The individual has already appeared in court multiple times, with further hearings scheduled for next month.

‘Serious charges’

“Individuals apprehended during these operations face serious charges, including money laundering, copyright infringement and cybercrime offences,” according to the MultiChoice statement.

MultiChoice, through its cybersecurity subsidiary Irdeto, has worked with police across South Africa in the past couple of years to intensify a clampdown on streaming piracy, which the JSE-listed broadcasting group said has become a serious problem not only in South Africa but across the continent. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

