South African logistics firm rolls out electric trucks

South African logistics firm Bakers SA has deployed the first electric trucks to its fleet of more than a thousand vehicles.

Working with Stellenbosch-based EV charging and software company Zimi Charge, Bakers’ deployment “demonstrates the financial and environmental feasibility of using electric vehicles for large-scale operations”, the companies said.

The deal has seen the first deployment in South Africa of Mercedes-Benz’s eActros 300l 4X2 model and the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter.

We have significantly reduced our environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency

“By integrating EVs such as the Mercedes-Benz eActros and eSprinter into our fleet, powered by Zimi’s advanced charging technology, we have significantly reduced our environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency,” said Bakers GM Luqmaan Hansa in a statement.

Olaf Petersen, vice president of sales and marketing at Daimler Truck South Africa, said that Bakers SA, after testing the Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter electric truck earlier this year, is “pioneering” with the eActros. “They set a powerful example for others to pursue more sustainable transport technologies.”

Bakers has deployed a 120kW Zimi DC charger at its depot in Midrand to power the trucks, offering “lightning-fast turnaround times”. The charger is managed through Zeus, a software platform developed by Zimi to provide real-time insights into energy consumption, fuel savings and carbon emissions.

Transition to electric

Zimi CEO Michael Maas told TechCentral that Bakers has tested three EVs so far, and owns one.

“With the evidence now in place, they are working with us (Zimi) to determine the best approach for transitioning a large portion of their fleet to electric in stages, where it makes sense,” Maas said. “The savings so far have been promising.” – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

